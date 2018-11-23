FULLERTON, Calif. — Led by three 20-plus point performances, Northwestern (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) got back on track with a 91-74 win over La Salle (0-6, 0-0 Atlantic 10) at Titan Gym in the second game of the Wooden Legacy.

Ryan Taylor and Vic Law both finished the contest with 21 points. Law was 14-for-16 from the charity stripe, while Taylor made four three-pointers in the victory.

A.J. Turner compiled a career-best 20 points, thanks in part to a seven-for-seven performance from the free throw line. He improved to 25-for-27 (.926) on the season from the stripe.

Chicago's Big Ten Team started off effective, compiling a 59 percent field goal percentage in the first half, NU's best mark in a half this season. In particular, NU dominated in the paint, 20-12, due in large part to six dunks in the first stanza.

NU was able to account for 35 of its points from the charity stripe as the Wildcats converted on 35-of-43 from the free throw line. La Salle finished with 21 free throws made.

Northwestern also crashed the boards with much success against the Explorers, finishing with 37 rebounds, compared to 23 for La Salle. NU had 12 offensive rebounds — five of which came from Pardon.

The Wildcats finish up the Wooden Legacy at 11 a.m. on Sunday against the winner of the Grand Canyon/Utah contest. NU's ultimate contest of the event will be broadcast on ESPNU.