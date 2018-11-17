EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern basketball (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) used a stifling defense to down Binghamton (1-3, 0-0 America East), 82-54, on Friday night at the Welsh-Ryan Arena.

NU limited the Bearcats to a 34.9 field goal percentage, the lowest by a Northwestern opponent this season.



The Wildcats had five players in double-digit scoring for the first time this season. Senior Vic Law paced the group with 14 points, followed by redshirt junior A.J. Turner (13), junior Barret Benson (12), senior Dererk Pardon (10) and first-year Pete Nance (10).



Benson set career highs in both points and rebounds, dominating on the glass with 14 rebounds to go with his 12 points. It was the center's first double-double for the Wildcats.



The Wildcats got off to a hot start, scoring the first nine points in the game. Senior forward Vic Law led the way with seven of the team's first 17 points.



Turner kept the momentum going with a three-point play on his way to a team-high 11 points in the first half.



Benson and Pardon had their ways inside with 11 points and eight rebounds combined in the stanza. Nance showed his range in the half, making four shots, including a three-pointer. Northwestern finished the half on a 12-2 run to take a 48-19 lead into the locker room.



The Wildcats continued playing efficiently in the second half. Pardon capped off back-to-back baskets with an electrifying and-one dunk that caromed off the rim and dropped in. First-year Miller Kopp had himself a second half, scoring seven points including a three-pointer.



With the win, the 'Cats move to 3-0 overall. Chicago's Big Ten team will be back in action next week when they head to California to play in the Wooden Legacy Tournament, starting with a matchup against Fresno State at 3:30 p.m. CT on Thursday.

