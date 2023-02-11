@WildcatReport

Some 100 million Americans will watch the Super Bowl on Sunday evening. But in Evanston, the NFL’s showcase event won't be the game of the day.

No. 1 Purdue, with national player of the year candidate Zach Edey, will be at Welsh-Ryan Arena at 1 p.m. (BTN) to take on the surging Wildcats, who are gunning for the second NCAA Tournament berth in school history.

The game is a sellout. Purdue fans will no doubt show up in droves, but Northwestern students gobbled up their allotment in mere minutes and promise to be loud. It should make for an electric atmosphere, with contingents from both schools erupting back-and-forth as the action unfolds.

This is the biggest game at Northwestern’s home arena since 2017, the year the Cats made their first and only trip to the Big Dance. Ironically, the Wildcats played their last game of that season – which was also the last game at the “old” Welsh-Ryan Arena – against Purdue.

This game on Sunday against the Boilers will be the biggest one since that matchup, which was televised nationally on CBS. It’s certainly the most important one played at the “new” Welsh-Ryan, which opened in the fall of 2018 after a gut rehab and has witnessed four consecutive losing seasons by the guys in purple.

This Northwestern team, however, has already ensured a winning season. The Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) are the surprise of the Big Ten. They’ve won two straight contests, over middleweights Wisconsin and Ohio State, and are in a four-way tie for second place in the league.

Now, they get to test their mettle against the big, bad Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2), the heavyweight of the division, who have been head-and-shoulders above everyone else all season.

Purdue’s primary weapon is Edey, a 7-foot-4, 305-pound Colossus who has towered over college basketball all year. The junior center leads the Big Ten in scoring (22.1 ppg), rebounding (13.2 rpg) and field-goal percentage (62.6%), and is second in blocks (2.3 bpg).

The Wildcats will counter with their own mountain of a man, Matt Nicholson, a legit 7-foot, 255-pounder who is used to being the biggest man on the floor on most nights but will be giving up four inches and 50 pounds on Sunday.