@WildcatReport

Cats set for Super Sunday showdown with No. 1 Purdue
Some 100 million Americans will watch the Super Bowl on Sunday evening. But in Evanston, the NFL’s showcase event won't be the game of the day.
No. 1 Purdue, with national player of the year candidate Zach Edey, will be at Welsh-Ryan Arena at 1 p.m. (BTN) to take on the surging Wildcats, who are gunning for the second NCAA Tournament berth in school history.
The game is a sellout. Purdue fans will no doubt show up in droves, but Northwestern students gobbled up their allotment in mere minutes and promise to be loud. It should make for an electric atmosphere, with contingents from both schools erupting back-and-forth as the action unfolds.
This is the biggest game at Northwestern’s home arena since 2017, the year the Cats made their first and only trip to the Big Dance. Ironically, the Wildcats played their last game of that season – which was also the last game at the “old” Welsh-Ryan Arena – against Purdue.
This game on Sunday against the Boilers will be the biggest one since that matchup, which was televised nationally on CBS. It’s certainly the most important one played at the “new” Welsh-Ryan, which opened in the fall of 2018 after a gut rehab and has witnessed four consecutive losing seasons by the guys in purple.
This Northwestern team, however, has already ensured a winning season. The Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) are the surprise of the Big Ten. They’ve won two straight contests, over middleweights Wisconsin and Ohio State, and are in a four-way tie for second place in the league.
Now, they get to test their mettle against the big, bad Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2), the heavyweight of the division, who have been head-and-shoulders above everyone else all season.
Purdue’s primary weapon is Edey, a 7-foot-4, 305-pound Colossus who has towered over college basketball all year. The junior center leads the Big Ten in scoring (22.1 ppg), rebounding (13.2 rpg) and field-goal percentage (62.6%), and is second in blocks (2.3 bpg).
The Wildcats will counter with their own mountain of a man, Matt Nicholson, a legit 7-foot, 255-pounder who is used to being the biggest man on the floor on most nights but will be giving up four inches and 50 pounds on Sunday.
The Wildcats’ game plan against Edey will be simple. Nicholson will use his bulky body to try and keep Edey from getting the ball too close to the basket. Once Edey touches the ball in the post, Northwestern will double-team him immediately. It’s one of the core tenets of the defensive philosophy that has carried them to this most improbable of seasons.
Their goal: force Edey to give up the ball and find the open player on the perimeter. The Cats want to make Purdue’s guards – or anyone other than Edey, really – beat them. If they do, Northwestern will tip their cap and live with the results.
The intrigue will surround who head coach Chris Collins sends to double-team Edey, and who the Cats will leave open on the perimeter. Purdue is a middle-of-the-pack three-point shooting team, making 34.1%, just a couple points higher than Northwestern (32.1%).
The Boilers’ best outside shooter is Braden Smith (42.3%), a true freshman who has exceeded expectations all season. Mason Gillis, who comes off the bench, is the other marksman shooting better than 40%.
Purdue’s other backcourt starters are streakier. Fletcher Loyer has taken more than twice as many 3s as any other Boiler (144), but is hitting 34.7%. Ethan Morton is shooting at just a 26.9% clip. Collins would certainly like to make those two take the lion’s share of shots.
Northwestern’s strength is its defense. The Wildcats’ savvy veteran guards, Chase Audige and Boo Buie, will try to step into passing lanes to create some steal opportunities when Purdue gets the ball inside, and make Edey reverse the ball to the weakside. Collins might also try to go small with Tydus Verhoeven, or even Robbie Beran at the 5 position to see what Purdue does in response. That strategy that worked well against Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson – for a while – until they went big late in the game.
Pace will be critical in this matchup, especially for the Wildcats. They will want to turn it into a rock-fight with scores in the 50s or 60s, while Purdue would prefer the game get into the 70s or 80s.
The Wildcats are the clear underdogs on Saturday and really have nothing to lose. They can let it rip, knowing that a loss won’t damage their tournament chances but a win would sew it up. They’ll try to keep it close and make plays late to steal the win. That’s something they’ve done fairly well all season while building a 7-3 record in games decided by single digits.
Whatever the outcome, it will make for better theater than the Super Bowl. In Evanston, anyway.