Cats set to host recruits for Saturday's practice and BBQ

Northwestern is hosting its annual barbecue on Saturday and defense is on the menu.

The Wildcats hold their barbecue event for recruits every year in late July. But because the Wildcats are starting practice a week earlier than usual this summer, the recruits attending the barbecue will also be treated to watching a practice as the team prepares for its Week 0 game against Nebraska in Dublin.

This year is a little different in other ways, too. Since the 2023 class is just about wrapped up, the only rising seniors who will be there are eight commitments and a kicker. Interestingly, all 11 of the 2024 and 2025 prospects on hand will be defenders. Furthermore, six of them – more than half – are cornerbacks.

