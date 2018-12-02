INDIANAPOLIS-The enduring memory of this 2018 Northwestern team shouldn’t be Saturday’s 45-24 loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game was much closer than the score indicated as the Buckeyes pulled away with two late scores in the fourth quarter.

No, if you want to remember this team, think of the fight that they showed in the third quarter, when they stormed back from a 17-point deficit to pull to within a field goal. That rally showed this team’s will – the same will that enabled it to rally from a 1-3 start to get to Lucas Oil Stadium in the first place – and gave the small but vocal contingent of fans dressed in purple on the West side of the stadium a reason to roar.

Even more than the Big Ten West division trophy the Wildcats will add to their brand, spanking new Walter Athletics Center, that third quarter rally is who this team is: a scrappy bunch that just wouldn’t quit, that came off the canvas after taking a barrage of punches in the first half to deliver a couple haymakers right on the Buckeyes’ chin.

They couldn’t sustain it, of course, as Ohio State would outscore them 21-3 the rest of the way, but what a ride it was.

When quarterback Clayton Thorson, who led the charge, was asked what he would remember most about the game, he didn’t hesitate to answer.

“I think it will be that third quarter when we scored a few and got right back in it and just fighting with my brothers,” said Thorson, who wound up 27-of-44 for 267 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions while getting sacked five times. “I mean, we were down at the end there by 21 and we came back and kept going. There’s a special bond between guys who keep fighting and that’s what we have done all year and that’s what we have done since I have been here. I will remember playing with those guys.”

So will the 10,000 Northwestern and some 3,500 students who made the trip to Indy. They may have been greatly outnumbered by fans dressed in red, but they still caused one media member to lean over to a Northwestern beat writer and say, “Your crowd is small but mighty.”

The Wildcats gave them a reason to be.

Northwestern was shell-shocked walking into the locker room at halftime, trailing 24-7. Dwayne Haskins looked every bit like the Big Ten MVP he is, throwing for 249 yards and two scores. The first touchdown, on Ohio State’s first drive of the game, came on a wild scramble where Haskins eluded the rush and ran to his right, then reversed and rolled out to his left and threw a dart to Terry McLaurin in the corner for the score.

But the third quarter was a different story. Isaiah Bowser signaled on the very first play that something was different about these Wildcats. He got the ball on an inside zone and trucked safety Brendon White before tripping over him for a nine-yard gain. Then, the Wildcats used some trickeration on a reverse pass to Kyric McGowan. Thorson capped the drive himself, when he tucked the ball and ran 18 yards for the touchdown to get the score down to 24-14.

Now it was the defense’s turn. Joe Gaziano and Earnest Brown teamed up to sack Haskins for a nine-yard loss on third-and-4 to force a punt.

The Wildcats offense picked up right where it left off, driving into the Ohio State red zone. Thorson hit the seldom-used Charlie Fessler for a 17-yard gain to the NU 3-yard line when controversy struck. Damon Arnette spun Fessler around on the tackle and pried the ball loose. It was initially ruled a fumble and OSU ball, but replays showed that Fessler’s knee was down for a split second before the ball was ripped out.

NU ball. Two plays later, Thorson hit a wide-open Cameron Green for a touchdown and it was 24-21. Thorson was brilliant on the drive, completing 7 of 8 passes for 63 yards and the TD.