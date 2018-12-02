Cats showed their mettle in third quarter rally
INDIANAPOLIS-The enduring memory of this 2018 Northwestern team shouldn’t be Saturday’s 45-24 loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game was much closer than the score indicated as the Buckeyes pulled away with two late scores in the fourth quarter.
No, if you want to remember this team, think of the fight that they showed in the third quarter, when they stormed back from a 17-point deficit to pull to within a field goal. That rally showed this team’s will – the same will that enabled it to rally from a 1-3 start to get to Lucas Oil Stadium in the first place – and gave the small but vocal contingent of fans dressed in purple on the West side of the stadium a reason to roar.
Even more than the Big Ten West division trophy the Wildcats will add to their brand, spanking new Walter Athletics Center, that third quarter rally is who this team is: a scrappy bunch that just wouldn’t quit, that came off the canvas after taking a barrage of punches in the first half to deliver a couple haymakers right on the Buckeyes’ chin.
They couldn’t sustain it, of course, as Ohio State would outscore them 21-3 the rest of the way, but what a ride it was.
When quarterback Clayton Thorson, who led the charge, was asked what he would remember most about the game, he didn’t hesitate to answer.
“I think it will be that third quarter when we scored a few and got right back in it and just fighting with my brothers,” said Thorson, who wound up 27-of-44 for 267 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions while getting sacked five times. “I mean, we were down at the end there by 21 and we came back and kept going. There’s a special bond between guys who keep fighting and that’s what we have done all year and that’s what we have done since I have been here. I will remember playing with those guys.”
So will the 10,000 Northwestern and some 3,500 students who made the trip to Indy. They may have been greatly outnumbered by fans dressed in red, but they still caused one media member to lean over to a Northwestern beat writer and say, “Your crowd is small but mighty.”
The Wildcats gave them a reason to be.
Northwestern was shell-shocked walking into the locker room at halftime, trailing 24-7. Dwayne Haskins looked every bit like the Big Ten MVP he is, throwing for 249 yards and two scores. The first touchdown, on Ohio State’s first drive of the game, came on a wild scramble where Haskins eluded the rush and ran to his right, then reversed and rolled out to his left and threw a dart to Terry McLaurin in the corner for the score.
But the third quarter was a different story. Isaiah Bowser signaled on the very first play that something was different about these Wildcats. He got the ball on an inside zone and trucked safety Brendon White before tripping over him for a nine-yard gain. Then, the Wildcats used some trickeration on a reverse pass to Kyric McGowan. Thorson capped the drive himself, when he tucked the ball and ran 18 yards for the touchdown to get the score down to 24-14.
Now it was the defense’s turn. Joe Gaziano and Earnest Brown teamed up to sack Haskins for a nine-yard loss on third-and-4 to force a punt.
The Wildcats offense picked up right where it left off, driving into the Ohio State red zone. Thorson hit the seldom-used Charlie Fessler for a 17-yard gain to the NU 3-yard line when controversy struck. Damon Arnette spun Fessler around on the tackle and pried the ball loose. It was initially ruled a fumble and OSU ball, but replays showed that Fessler’s knee was down for a split second before the ball was ripped out.
NU ball. Two plays later, Thorson hit a wide-open Cameron Green for a touchdown and it was 24-21. Thorson was brilliant on the drive, completing 7 of 8 passes for 63 yards and the TD.
At that moment, it looked like Northwestern just might pull off this upset. They were going toe-to-toe with the No. 6 Buckeyes, who were on their heels for the first time all night. They had produced just 160 yards in the first half; on the first two drives of the second, they had gained the exact same number.
But that would turn out to be as close as the Wildcats would get. Thorson threw an interception on the next drive, when he was hit during his windup and his pass hit center Jared Thomas in the helmet. Ohio State gave it right back three plays later when Jordan Thompson forced Mike Weber to fumble and Travis Whillock fielded it on a bounce and returned it to the NU 39 to dodge a bullet.
But it didn’t last. After NU punter Jake Collins shanked 20-yard punt, Ohio State took over at its own 40. Six plays later, Haskins hit Chris Olave, who had beaten Cameron Ruiz on a post to put the Buckeyes back up by 10, 31-21, with 1:21 left in the third.
The Cats didn’t quit, though. The defense made a stand at the 10-yard line to force a Blake Haubiel field-goal attempt that was blocked by Fred Wyatt to keep Northwestern alive.
On the ensuing drive, Northwestern got inside the Buckeye 5 but stalled as two straight throws into the end zone fell incomplete. Instead of a touchdown to get back to within three, they had to settle for a 21-yard Charlie Kuhbander field goal to get back to within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Haskins then delivered the dagger, a 63-yard strike to Johnny Dixon, who had gotten behind Alonzo Mayo, down to the NU 15-yard line. He hit Dixon again for the touchdown two plays later and it was all but over. Haskins added one more touchdown – a 17-yarder to J.K. Dobbins – to create the final margin with just 4:09 left.
Even Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer tipped his hat to the Wildcats.
“Their players are exactly what that university and what their coach stands for,” he said. “They're tough and what a great game, and our guys just kept coming and they kept coming and it was a great game.”
As they have all season, Northwestern overcame a number of injuries in this game, including a pair of senior leaders in cornerback Montre Hartage and wide receiver Flynn Nagel. Rather than using them as an excuse, head coach Pat Fitzgerald lauded the players that stepped up to keep the Wildcats in the fight.
John Moten IV, who missed five games with injuries this season, wound up with the biggest play of the night to give the Wildcats their first score in the first quarter. On a second-and-7 from the 23, he found a crease, bolted between a couple defenders to get outside and then outsprinted Ohio State's speedy secondary for a 77-yard touchdown.
Fessler, who had just seven catches all season, had three grabs for 33 yards, including the controversial reviewed catch. Jelani Roberts, just an afterthought all season, had NU’s longest catch of the night, for 33 yards. Superback Trey Pugh had two catches.
Kuhbander came back from injury to hit a field goal and three extra points. Cameron Ruiz, Mayo and even Greg Newsome, who hadn’t played since Sept. 29, were pressed into duty in the secondary.
Haskins proved to be too much on Saturday. He finished 34 of 41 for 499 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception.
"When they execute the way they did, we have to be flawless and obviously we weren't," said Fitzgerald.
The Wildcats weren't perfect. But they certainly put up a fight.