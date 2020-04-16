@WildcatReport

Northwestern had one of its two top quarterback targets taken off the board last Saturday when four-star Peter Costelli committed to Utah.

But the blow is softened considerably by the fact that the remaining A-list signal caller on the Wildcats' list, three-star Kajiya Hollawayne, is still very much interested in the Northwestern program.

We caught up with dual-threat Californian to get his take on his recruiting picture and find out where Northwestern stands in this recruiting dead period.