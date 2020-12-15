Northwestern will probably have a quiet opening to the early signing period on Wednesday. The Wildcats expect to sign the 14 members of their 2021 class, and that will be that.

But there's one player the Wildcats are still trying to add to their class -- whether this week or, more likely, in February -- and quiet is not a word to use to describe his recruiting picture.

Three-star offensive tackle Austin Uke has seen his offer list explode since late October. The former Holy Cross commit has pulled in more than a dozen offers from FBS programs since then, including name brands like USC, Penn State, Florida State and Texas.

"It's crazy," he says with a chuckle. We talked to him about why.