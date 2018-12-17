Northwestern did what it was supposed to do against overmatched Chicago State at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats pasted their neighbors to the south, 88-46, to claim their second straight win over a Chicago school. Chicago’s Big Ten team has now beaten Chicago’s Big East team, DePaul, and now Chicago’s WAC team in back-to-back games.

The Wildcats were never really challenged in this one, even though they looked a little sloppy early and looked a little rusty after nine days of inaction since the win over DePaul. Ryan Greer converted a fast break layup off of a steal to give them a double-digit lead, 17-7, with 13:25 left. The Cougars got the lead down to single digit a few times after that but never really threatened again.

Barret Benson’s put-back gave Northwestern a 30-point lead at the halfway point of the second half, and it was all garbage time from that point forward.

Vic Law and Miller Kopp led Northwestern with 17 points, while Dererk Pardon had 13 and a total of 10 Wildcats made the scoring sheet.

Chicago State was paced by Travon Bell’s 12 points, while Rob Shaw and Anthony Harris contributed 11 apiece.

Here are our three pointers that lifted Northwestern’s record to 8-3:





Everyone got into the act against the Cougars: Ten Wildcats scored and eight of them hit at least one 3-pointer in the game.

The freshmen helped Northwestern pull away early, scoring 14 of the team’s first 21 points. Kopp, who started the game with a 3-pointer from the corner, had seven of those points, Greer had five and Pete Nance contributed two.

The Wildcats had a significant size advantage and were able to go inside to get a bucket whenever they wanted. Pardon had his way in the post, hitting 5 of 8 shots and pulling down seven rebounds. Fellow center Benson scored 9 points, all in the second half, including the first 3-pointer of his career.

Near the end of the game, Aaron Falzon made his first appearance of the season for the Wildcats, coming back from an ankle injury. He missed his first shot from the floor – a triple, of course – but later drilled two 3-pointers to finish with 6 points in six minutes.





Chris Collins was coaching like it was a Big Ten game: Don’t tell Collins that this was a “buy” game against a subpar opponent. Collins’s was often the loudest voice in a quarter-full Welsh Ryan – next to, perhaps, “The Screamer” in the student section.

Early in the game, he was not happy with the team’s turnovers. Then, he got on players about their defense or their failure to run the offense. He didn’t take his foot of the gas, even as the Wildcats’ ballooned to 20, 30 and 40 points.

It’s easy to get a team motivated for a Big Ten game; it’s much more difficult when you’re playing Chicago State, the students aren’t on campus and the arena sounds like a library. Collins was doing his best.





You can’t tell much from beating Chicago State: Northwestern whipped the Cougars by 42 points, but that doesn’t really say too much. Remember, the Wildcats annihilated Chicago State, 96-31, last season for the largest margin of victory in school history (65 points). Northwestern led that game at the half by the surreal score of 55-8. Yes, eight.

Chicago State has never really been competitive with Northwestern, aside from a dicey 68-64 Wildcat win in 2016-17, when the Cougars were unconscious from beyond the arc in the second half and put a scare in NU’s lone NCAA tournament team.

But even with that game, Northwestern has beaten CSU by an average of 24.4 points a game in 12 all-time games. That average went up a little bit on Tuesday night.