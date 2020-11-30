WildcatReport - Cats to focus on fundamentals during unexpected off week

The big news on Monday hit just before Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s 11 a.m. press conference.

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Minnesota was canceling Saturday’s game against the Wildcats. It wasn’t much of a surprise, as the Gophers didn’t play on Saturday and announced that 47 players and staff have been affected.

Coming after six straight weeks of games, Northwestern can use the unscheduled off week. Fitzgerald said that the Wildcats' first loss of the season last Saturday exposed some areas to work on, so his team will focus on getting healthy and the fundamentals that he thinks led to the Wildcats’ 29-20 loss to Michigan State.

“This week, quite frankly, we’ve got to get fundamentally better, that was our issue Saturday. Both lines of scrimmage, we abandoned our fundamentals and techniques,” said Fitzgerald, whose team still sits atop the Big Ten West at 5-1.

Fitzgerald pointed to several problems he saw in film review while emphasizing that Michigan State deserves full credit for knocking off the favored Wildcats -- particularly the Spartan front seven that he felt dominated the Wildcats’ offensive line.

“First of all, communication at the line of scrimmage, that’s number one, making sure we’re targeting the right people. The right fundamentals with our feet, with our hands, where we’re placing our eyes, our ability to strain to finish,” he said.

The good news is that, in Fitzgerald’s mind, they are all correctable mistakes.

“We’re going to work our tails off to get those fixed this week, and then we’re going to work our butts off to get healthy,” he said. “You’re right, we’ve been through a gauntlet, we’ve faced a bunch of teams that have had byes before they played us, and we just, I think could really use a little bit of time.”

Cornerback Greg Newsome II agrees that the bye comes at a good time. The Wildcats will get extra time to prepare for the regular season finale against in-state rival Illinois on Dec. 12, and then what will most likely be the conference title game the following weekend.

“Now we’re going to be able to focus more on Illinois looking forward, focus on going 1-0 then,” he said. “But it’s a good thing for our bodies as well, we’re able to recover a little bit more, some of the bumps and bruises we’ll be able to get away.

“We’re going to continue what we’ve been doing, practice will probably be lighter just because we’re not playing this week but we still got to fix some things that we messed up in the game. So you know we can fix those things and then be ready to go against Illinois.”





Cats still perfect against COVID: The Wildcats may have lost their first game of the season last Saturday, but they are still undefeated against COVID-19.

Since the start of the season, Northwestern hasn’t had a single positive COVID-19 test in its program, according to Fitzgerald. The Wildcats are one of just four Big Ten teams who have played all six of their scheduled games thus far. Iowa, Indiana and Penn State are the others.

Northwestern’s secret formula isn’t anything special, said Newsome.

“Go to practice, and go home. Literally that’s it,” he said. “If you do that, wash your hands and stay away from people and always wear a mask, limit the interactions between different teammates, then I mean at that point you’re going to have the greatest likelihood of not getting the virus.”

It sounds simple enough, but it’s not an easy task with more than 100 players on a college campus. Fitzgerald praised his players repeatedly for making the smart choices in their social lives.

“Again, we go into this week without a positive COVID test since we reported for training camp, and I’m really proud of our guys in the choices they are making socially, and we’re going to have to continue to do that if we want to make this one of those legendary seasons.”

COVID may have already made Northwestern’s season a little extra special. While there are still several games to be played – and likely canceled – throughout the league, it looks like Saturday’s no contest against Minnesota in all likelihood enabled the Wildcats to claim the Big Ten West title and a berth in the Big Ten championship game.



