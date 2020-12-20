WildcatReport - Cats to play in Citrus Bowl vs. Auburn

Northwestern is headed to Orlando for New Year's Day.

The Wildcats announced on Sunday that they will play Auburn in the Citrus Bowl.

No. 14 Northwestern (6-2) won the Big Ten West division this year. The Wildcats just lost the conference championship game to No. 4 Ohio State, 22-10, on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Auburn (6-4) finished third in the SEC West. The Tigers will be coached by interim coach Kevin Steele after firing Gus Malzahn on Dec. 13 after eight seasons.

The game will be the first meeting between Northwestern and Auburn since the 2010 Outback Bowl, a wild, rollicking affair that the Tigers won, 38-35, in overtime.

It will also mark Northwestern's first appearance in the Citrus Bowl in 24 years. The 1996 co-Big Ten champions, featuring middle linebacker Pat Fitzgerald, lost to Tennessee, 48-28, in that contest.