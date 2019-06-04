@WildcatReport

There will be literally hundreds of prospects hoping to earn a Northwestern offer this weekend as the Wildcats host five camps from Friday through Monday.

One of those hopeful campers will be Marques Buford.

The 2020 athlete from Cedar Hill, Texas, by way of Bolingbrook, Ill., visited Northwestern on Monday and will be back for a one-day prospects camp on Friday. There, he hopes to impress coaches enough to earn his 13th scholarship offer overall and fourth from a Power Five school.

And this one, he knows, could give him the opportunity to return home to the Chicago area.