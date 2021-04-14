Cincinnati TE Josh Kattus 'pumped' to get Northwestern offer
Josh Kattus had a feeling an offer from Northwestern was coming when WildcatReport spoke to him on Sunday, but he didn't want to get his hopes up too high.
"From what they told me they are getting close," said the three-star tight end. "But we will see what happens."
On Tuesday, the big phone call finally came and Kattus got his offer from the Wildcats.
"I'm pumped and really excited!" he said via Twitter direct message less than 10 minutes after he announced the offer.
