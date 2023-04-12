Coaching stability important to 3-star 2025 LB Cooper Catalano
What's important to three-star 2025 linebacker Cooper Catalano in his recruiting process becomes evident quickly when talking to him via text message.
Ask him what stands out the most about Northwestern's program and the first thing he mentions is head coach Pat Fitzgerald's longevity.
"It’s very important nowadays to know a coach is going to be around," he says.
Ask him what qualities he's looking for in a college program, and again he begins with coaching stability.
"I look for a place where a head coaching is not going to leave," he responds.
So Fitzgerald, who this fall begins his 18th season in Evanston, is certainly appealing to the Germantown (Wis.) star. But that's not the only reason he's coming back to NU for a second visit in three months on Saturday, even though they have yet to extend him a scholarship offer.
