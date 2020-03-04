@WildcatReport

Northwestern was coming off of a win for the first time in nearly two months, but the Wildcats couldn’t sustain their momentum against the hottest team in the Big Ten.

No. 24 Wisconsin hit its first four shots to open an eight-point lead right out of the gate and never trailed, beating Northwestern 63-48 for its seventh straight victory.

The Badgers were playing to keep their share of the Big Ten title. Northwestern was just trying to get a win to end the season with some positive momentum and climb out of the league basement.

But they never really had a chance in this ugly, offensively-challenged game that saw the two teams combined to shoot just 35.4%.

Pete Nance turned in another strong performance to lead Northwestern with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Ryan Young had nine points and eight boards.

Wisconsin was led by Nate Reuvers’ 11 points, the only Badger to reach double figures as four of his teammates finished with nine.

Wisconsin came out humming on the offensive end to start the game. The Badgers hit three straight 3s to open the scoring, two by Brevin Pritzl, and their first four shots overall to go up 11-3 lead in the first 2:43.

Northwestern switched to a zone after the first media timeout and D’Mitrik Trice promptly drained a 3-pointer, the fourth straight triple for the Badgers.

While the Badgers couldn’t miss, there seemed to be a clear plastic lid on Northwestern’s basket. The Cats missed nine straight shots and fell behind 16-5 before Miller Kopp got them off the snide with a triple with 10:23 to go.

Still, they were shooting less than 20% from the floor and trailed 28-11 when Robbie Beran and Nance drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the lead to 11 and force Wisconsin to call a timeout.

Nance came off the bench to score eight first-half points and Northwestern was getting good shots around the rim. The Wildcats hit five of their last six field goals to get the deficit all the way down to 32-28 after a Jared Jones layup before Trevor Anderson hit a runner in the lane to make it 34-28 going into halftime.

Northwestern couldn’t carry their late first-half momentum into the second half, however, as the Wildcats hit just one of their first nine shots, including five misses in a row. Wisconsin, meanwhile, went on a 6-0 run early to build its lead back to 44-32 after another Pritzl 3-pointer.

The Cats were then stuck on 33 points for almost five minutes as Wisconsin got the lead back up to 15, at 50-35, after a jumper by Trice with 7:41 to go.

The Wildcats’ offense briefly came back to life when they hit four straight shots, but they would get no closer than 11 the rest of the way.

Here are our takeaways from the loss that dropped Northwestern’s record to 7-22 overall and 2-17 in the Big Ten:





The Cats just couldn’t shoot: Wisconsin is a good defensive team, but Northwestern just flat-out missed a lot of easy shots, including several layups right at the rim.

The Wildcats were shooting below 20% for much of the first half before getting hot near the end of the period. Still, the Wildcats hit just 10 of 27 first-half shots (37%). The second half was even worse, as NU hit just 7 of 27 field goals (25.9%), going 9:54 between baskets.

Wisconsin wasn’t much better in the second half, shooting just 32%.





Nance was the best player on the floor: Northwestern’s sophomore forward has been playing the best basketball of his career lately, and he had his best game since last December against the Badgers.

Nance gave NU’s struggling offense a big lift in the first half, scoring eight points on 3-for-5 shooting. He drained a 3-pointer, hit a couple layups and pulled down four rebounds. For the game, he finished with 14 points, seven boards, two assists, two blocks and, maybe most impressively, just one turnover in 30 minutes.





NU’s guards had a rough night: While Nance, Young and Beran held their own up front, Northwestern’s backcourt had a night to forget on the offensive end.

Boo Buie went 1-for-6 from the floor, Miller Kopp 1-for-9 and Pat Spencer 2-for-8, combining to shoot just 17.4%. That trio also had seven of Northwestern’s 11 turnovers in the game, with Buie leading the way with four.

Spencer countered his poor shooting performance by racking up a game-high seven assists.