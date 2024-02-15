"Absolutely," Collins said on if he's talked with Berry about coming back. "Today is not the day to announce any of that. But I think the positive in this is, for a senior, knowing that's a possibility, this doesn't necessarily end his career. "We want Ty to come back, for sure, but those will be discussions towards the end of the year as we figure out his future plans."

Berry has a year of eligibility remaining due to a COVID waiver on his freshman season in 2020-21, so he could return to the Wildcats next season.

"I think we're all very heartbroken," he said. "Just based on what he means to us, who he is. He's almost perfect; such a good teammate, such a good brother."

"It's obviously a blow to our team, but also a blow to Ty," Collins continued. "He was having the best year of his career, he's a leader on this team... [I'm] heartbroken for him on a personal level, and he's going to make a full recovery and be ready to go hopefully in the spring."

It was a brutal turn for the senior guard who has played at such a high level this season, with career highs in minutes (29.7) and points per game (11.6), along with career-best efficiency from the field (44.9%) and from three (43.3%).

"It was discovered that he had a tear in his meniscus. Yesterday, Ty underwent successful surgery to repair his meniscus in his knee, and everything looks good on that end. Unfortunately, with the timeline, it'll put him out the rest of the season."

"I wanted to give an update on Ty Berry," he said. "He injured his knee in the Nebraska game and we've taken the proper time to get with medical teams and all the proper imaging and all that.

EVANSTON-Northwestern head coach Chris Collins typically just fields questions during media availability sessions this season at the Trienens Performance Center. But on Wednesday he went straight to the point in a rare opening statement.

Wildcats aren't changing their goals without Berry: Northwestern is currently slotted for a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and a return to the NCAA Tournament after winning their past two games -- one over Nebraska, in which Berry played less than a half, and one over Penn State, when he didn't play at all.

"We have played primarily the last two games without him," Collins said. "We were able to win against two pretty good teams, so I think our guys feel confident, even though we wish Ty was with us."

It helps Northwestern that their remaining games are not as tough as the start of their Big Ten schedule. Currently ranked third in the Big Ten, all their regular season matchups with the other members of the Top 4 -- Purdue, Illinois and Wisconsin -- are behind them.

Collins confirmed that there's no pause or hitch in the team's ambitions despite the fact they are now playing without their starting guard. Collins said that the team's goals remain securing a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament by finishing in the top four spots in the league, and a return to the NCAA Tournament.

"The goals don’t change…through 24 games we’re in position to accomplish a lot of great things, but we still have seven to go," he said.

A key end to those seven are their final two games: at Michigan State and home against Minnesota. Those two teams are currently ranked fifth and seventh in the league, respectively, and the Wildcats would much rather have played them when Berry was healthy.





Collins plans to squeeze depth: Collins shocked fans and media alike by subbing in walkon forward Blake Smith for two minutes against Penn State to give star point guard Boo Buie a rest. Collins joked that Buie, who is second in the Big Ten in minutes per game, behind only Barnhizer, can't be asked to take on any more responsibility with Berry out than he already has.

It'll be on freshman Jordan Clayton, who played back-to-back games with 10-plus minutes in the Big Ten for the first time last week, as well as sophomore transfer Justin Mullins, who has played sparingly this season, to take on a larger role.

"Everybody has to collectively step up," Collins said. "The message I've given is that none of the guys have to be what Ty was. Just be your best self...

"[Smith, Clayton and Mullins], in particular, really weren't in the rotation. They now have an opportunity as we finish the year to get in and help us."

Barnhizer, who struggled in his first season before establishing himself as a super sixth man as a sophomore and emerging star as a junior, offered words of encouragement to the younger players.

"Just be confident," Barnhizer said. "We're all here for a reason. We believe in you for a reason, you guys were recruited for a reason... Take those open shots and be aggressive, you guys are really good players."

Barnhizer, who leads the league in minutes per game at 36.5, welcomes the challenge.

"I hope so," he said when asked if the 40 minutes he played against Penn State would be the new norm. "I just love to play."





Buie immediately reached out to Berry: Buie and Berry had started 57 straight games together across the past two seasons before Berry missed Sunday's game against the Nittany Lions. So it made sense that Buie was one of the first people to get in touch with Berry after his surgery.

"I made sure he was feeling alright and that everything went okay," Buie said. "I told him about how, after I had surgery on my hand this summer, it's frustrating that you're not going to be able to play.

"It's really important to stay positive, keep trusting in yourself and trusting the process and you'll be back before you know it."

Barnhizer lauded Berry for the impact he's had already from the bench.

"I think he was the loudest person in the gym for the Penn State game," he said. "For somebody to be like that, especially after what may have happened, we didn't really know yet, but he was in the game and enthusiastic.

"He can bring that every time with practices and games, and when he's allowed to start traveling with us to go to away games. I know he's going to be the loudest person in the gym and it shows his character... It means the world to us."