WildcatReport - Commit Fit: Which Big Ten signees found the best situations?

{{ timeAgo('2021-02-22 06:33:04 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Commit Fit: Which Big Ten signees found the best situations?
In another look at the 2021 college football recruiting cycle, I pick five signees at each position who are a great fit for the programs they chose. We start with the Big Ten today.
QUARTERBACK
1. Donoven McCulley, Indiana
2. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
3. Kyle McCord, Ohio State
4. Brendan Sullivan, Northwestern
5. Christian Veilleux, Penn State
RUNNING BACK
1. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
2. Donovan Edwards, Michigan
3. Loyal Crawford, Wisconsin
4. Evan Pryor, Ohio State
5. Anthony Tyus III, Northwestern
WIDE RECEIVER
1. Xavier Worthy, Michigan
2. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
3. Lonnie White Jr., Penn State
4. Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
5. Arland Bruce, Iowa
TIGHT END
1. Thomas Fidone, Nebraska
2. Sam Hart, Ohio State
3. Jack Pugh, Wisconsin
4. Louis Hansen, Michigan
5. Jameson Geers, Minnesota
OFFENSIVE LINE
1. Nolan Rucci, Wisconsin
2. Landon Tengwall, Penn State
3. Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
4. Beau Stephens, Iowa
5. JP Benzschawel, Wisconsin
DEFENSIVE LINE
1. Yanni Karlaftis, Purdue
2. Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
3. T.J. Bollers, Wisconsin
4. Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
5. Deven Eastern, Minnesota
LINEBACKER
1. Terrence Lewis, Maryland
2. Ma’a Gaoteote, Michigan State
3. Braden Jennings, Maryland
4. Reid Carrico, Ohio State
5. Junior Colson, Michigan
DEFENSIVE BACK
1. Jakailin Johnson, Ohio State
2. Steven Ortiz, Minnesota
3. Jordan Hancock, Ohio State
4. Larry Smith III, Indiana
5. Charles Brantley, Michigan State