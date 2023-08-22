The players who decided to leave Northwestern since the firing of Pat Fitzgerald have drawn a lot of attention in the media. Five players on the roster transferred, and six members of the Class of 2024 decommitted since Northwestern’s all-time winningest coach was relieved of his duties in the wake of a hazing scandal.

But what about the players who decided to stick with the program through this tumultuous time? What were the reasons they decided to remain Wildcats?

Our access to current players is limited, but we reached out to the eight members of the 2024 class who have remained committed to the program. (A ninth committed after Fitzgerald’s firing.) Two of them responded.

The reasons that defensive lineman Troy Regovich and offensive lineman Gabe VanSickle are still Wildcats are very similar, as you might expect. Both said that while Fitzgerald was an important part of their decision to commit in the first place, the relationships they already built with interim head coach David Braun and his staff, as well as the other members of the class, gave them faith that Northwestern is still where they want to be.

