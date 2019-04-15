Nicholas Dawkins said he had an "amazing" first visit to Northwestern. He picked up an offer, watched practice, hung out with coaches and players, and checked all the boxes on his itinerary.

The three-star offensive lineman and son of former NBA star Darryl Dawkins says that he will release his Top 12 schools soon, so he wouldn't disclose whether or not Northwestern was one of his favorites.

But the fact that he's coming back to Evanston for an official visit in a month tells you all you need to know about where the Wildcats stand.