@WildcatReport

Northwestern doesn't fire coaches very often, so the dismissal of three assistant coaches, though largely expected after a 1-11 season, still sent shock waves through the Wildcat community. No one felt the impact more than the members of the Class of 2023.

Northwestern announced on Tuesday that defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil, defensive line coach Marty Long and wide receivers coach Dennis Springer would not be retained. The moves come less than three weeks before the early signing period opens on Dec. 21.

Perhaps none of the 19 commitments of the 2023 class were affected more than the defensive linemen. Defensive ends Michael Kilbane and Mason Robinson, and defensive tackles Tyler Gant and Dylan Roberts lost not only the leader of the defense the will play for in O'Neil, but also their future position coach and primary recruiter in Long. It was a double-whammy for them.

We talked to three of the four commitments to get their thoughts on Northwestern's moves. They all were notified by coaching staff members as soon as they were made, and they were all surprised and saddened that Long was one of the coaches dismissed. One of them said that he may be having second thoughts about signing later this month.



