Northwestern came into Iowa City Saturday with the aim of tightening their grip on the Big Ten West. Instead, with a little help from their friends, Minnesota and Penn State, the Wildcats not only beat the Hawkeyes 14-10, but losses by Wisconsin and Purdue on Saturday locked up the division crown. This marks the first division title for the 13th-year head coach, and they’re the only Big Ten West team besides Iowa and Wisconsin to claim the divisional crown since they went to the East/West alignment back in 2014. The first half was dominated by the defenses, as each team traded punts on literally every possession until late in the second quarter, when Miguel Recinos hit a 46-yard field goal into the wind, giving Iowa the 3-0 lead with 56 seconds left in the second quarter. The running game was all Northwestern had in teh first quarter, with Isaiah Bowser accounting for 46 yards on nine carries, with none of them losing yardage - not bad against the nation’s fifth-best run defense. While the rushing attack was far from overwhelming, it was still better than the passing game, which had problems with timing. The Wildcats had trouble protecting QB Clayton Thorson as the Hawkeyes got to him for two first-half sacks, and three hurries - most of them coming off the left side. On the defensive side, senior CB Montre Hartage and a cast of supporters helped to shut down Iowa’s All-Big Ten TE Noah Fant, and though they allowed four catches from teammate T.J. Hockenson, they held the potent duo out of the end zone.

Defense controlled the first half. AP Images

Northwestern got the ball to start the second half, and Fitzgerald told Fox broadcasters taht turnovers would play an important role in the second half. Five plays later, Thorson threw a ball behind intended target Flynn Nagel that was intercepted by Iowa safety Geno Stone near midfield. Championship teams find a way to overcome adversity and the Northwestern defense did just that - not once or twice, but multiple times. The Wildcats forced a three-and-out and, on the ensuing possession, scored their first points of the game with a 34-yard Bowser TD run against that tough Hawkeye defense to take a 7-3 lead. What made it more impressive was the fact that their often-criticized offensive line fit all their blocks and receivers tied up the perimeter, allowing the 6-foot-1, 216 pound rookie to bounce outside, then cut back to the middle of the field, away from the safety for the go-ahead score. The very next Iowa drive started in good field position. On third down, QB Nate Stanley threw a deep fade pattern to Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who made one of the most athletic catches of the season, beating Hartage and getting one foot down in bounds before tumbling out of bounds. The call was initially incomplete, but a booth review overturned it and gave Iowa the ball, first-and-10, just outside the NU 20-yard line. Another challenge was dealt to the Wildcats as their top corner, Hartage, was lost for the game with a lower-body injury: he pulled up grabbing his hamstring on the Smith-Marsette catch. So the Cats would have to play the remaining quarter-and-a-half without their top cover guy. Iowa failed to get positive yardage on the next three plays and a 38-yard field goal attempt by Recinos (into the wind) hit the right upright, missing an opportunity to cut into the lead. On the next Wildcat possession, Thorson tried forcing a throw into Bennett Skowronek on third-and-5 and was again picked off by FS Jake Gervase, giving the Hawkeyes good field position, just shy of the 50. This time, the Hawkeyes cashed in as Stanley connected on two straight passes, including a 28-yard TD strike to the Smith-Marsette, who beat Hartage’s replacement at CB. On the next possession, the Wildcats prowled their way downfield on a 20-play drive, only to see it fall short as graduate senior Jake Collins - replacing the injured Drew Luckenbaugh and attempting his first FG since his senior year of high school - missed a 38-yarder into the wind. This, by the way, was after an apparent first -and-goal was wiped out by a holding call on third-and-5.

Bennett Skowronek lays out for the game-winning TD. AP Images

Another three-and-out forced by the NU defense gave the ball back to the Cats with 12:26 to go in the game. Following a key first-down run on third-and-9 by fan-favorite Chad Hanaoka, Thorson - whom Fitzgerald called “a warrior” after the game - threw a deep fly pattern to Skowronek. As it arched over his head and down toward his outstretched hands, Skowronek cradled it, palms up, slammed into the nearly-frozen turf and held on for a 32-yard highlight-reel TD catch that is sure to go down in Northwestern lore. That grab proved to be the game-winner that helped clinch a spot in the conference championship in Indiana, the state from which Skowronek hails. Northwestern would force one more three-and-out and two fumbles eventually led to teh Wildcats running out the clock to victory. Though Thorson only completed 50-percent of his passes for 122 yards, with one TD and two INTs on tipped passes, he earned career win No. 33, by far the most in NU history, and will have the chance to be only the third QB in program history to win an outright Big Ten championship on Dec. 1. Bowser finished with 165 yards and a TD. This marked the third 100-yard game in the last four for the first-year back from Sidney, Ohio. He also helped in the passing game, averaging 11 yards per catch on three grabs through the air. Iowa was led by Stanely, who finished 27 of 41 for 269 yards and a touchdown. The Hawkeye running game managed just 64 yards on 22 carries. The Wildcats, who started the season 1-3 and lost their star running back for the season, clawed their way back to win five of their last six and earn a division title. That's the first of three goals for the program. The second goal will be played in Indianapolis in three weeks.