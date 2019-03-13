CHICAGO-Northwestern went down swinging Illinois in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center on Wednesday night. But it wasn’t enough to overcome the absence of Vic Law as the Wildcats fell, 74-69, in overtime.

The loss put an end to a disappointing year for 14th-seeded Northwestern, which lost 12 of its last 13 games and failed to get a win in the conference tournament.

But the Wildcats put up a fight without their leading scorer. They came back to tie the game at 61 at the end of regulation to force overtime. Illinois then outscored the Wildcats 13-8 in the extra period, despite Aaron Falzon scoring all eight NU points.

It would not have been the 2018-19 Wildcats if the first 10 minutes of the game weren’t a defensive struggle. The two teams combined to go 11-for-36 from the field in that span, and while only Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored for the Illini in that period, he outscored Northwestern 14-11.

As the half wound down, so did the quality of basketball. For Northwestern, Barrett Benson committed three fouls in three minutes of game time and the team converted on just three of its 16 3-point attempts. It was not a pretty sight for basketball fans, but such has been the case all season for the Wildcats.

Northwestern opened the second half with a spark, connecting on its first five shots — including two 3s from A.J. Turner — to establish its first lead of the game, 41-39, with just over 16 minutes remaining. The Cats continued to build their lead, extending the margin to five, but Illinois came right back and evened the score with 10 minutes to play.

From there, the lead teeter-tottered back and forth. Both teams traded key baskets in the final minutes of the game, before Andres Feliz came up with a pivotal and-one bucket to give Illinois a two-point lead with 35 seconds left.

On the ensuing possession, Turner got to the free-throw line, and he nailed both attempts to tie the game at 61. Anthony Gaines stuffed a Feliz drive, with 1.6 seconds remaining, and Illinois wasn’t able to do anything with its last-ditch possession, leading to overtime.

Falzon opened the extra period with a 3-pointer from the corner, but Illinois responded with a barrage of scores from four different players, creating a five-point lead. Falzon connected on another trey and sunk two free throws, but a fatigued Northwestern could not find a stop in the bonus period.



Turner led Northwestern with 20 points, five assists, and four rebounds, and Dererk Pardon added 17 points and five boards.



Bezhanishvili scored 26 for the Illini before fouling out near the end of regulation, while Trent Frazier was also big, contributing 21.



Here are our three-pointers from the end of the road for the Wildcats, who close the campaign with a record of 13-19 overall (4-16 Big Ten):







Bezhanishvili was a beast: The freshman big man was nearly unstoppable for the Illini, and they needed every bit of his production.

Bezhanishvili scored Illinois’ first 14 points of the game and accounted for more than half of the team’s points (16 of 30) on 7-of-10 shooting in the first half.

“Certainly it was a handful for us,” NU head coach Chris Collins said. “They went to a steady dose of him, and that's why he's a really good player.”



Bezhanishvili finished with 26 points, but he also added a block and two steals for Illinois. Without him, it would’ve been tough for the Illini to compete. The 6-foot-9 big man hit 12 of 15 shots on the night; the rest of the team was 16 for 49 (32.7 percent).







Three-point shooting killed the Cats: It was always going to be unorthodox for Northwestern after it was learned that Law wouldn’t be playing. But shooting 36 3-pointers wasn't going to be the answer.

The Cats went an atrocious 8 of 36 (22.2 percent) from deep, yet they took exactly half of their shots from beyond the arc. They repeatedly opted to shoot the deep ball instead of going inside to Pardon on numerous occasions.

No Northwestern player shot above 33 percent from beyond the arc, outside of Pardon, who hit one of two. Turner and Falzon hit three apiece, but it took them nine and 10 shots, respectively, to get there.

Illinois went into a zone in the second half and seemed content with letting Northwestern shoot from long distance. That strategy paid off for the Illini.







A bitter end to Law and Pardon’s careers: If you wanted to know what this meant for Pardon, all you had to do was watch the senior center leaving the court in tears and hugging Collins on the sideline in his final game as a Wildcat.

Law, of course, didn't even play and had to watch the game from the bench after sustaining a cut to his leg in the season finale on Sunday against Purdue.

It wasn’t an ideal way to finish the careers of two seminal Wildcats, but it won’t define the pair’s Northwestern legacy. The two players' contributions to the school's first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2017 will outweigh their disappointing final year.

“I'm proud of our seniors, proud of Law and Pardon,” Collins said. “What they did for our program, there's a lot of firsts that will never be taken away from them. Their legacy isn't defined by this year.”