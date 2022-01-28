Eight 2022 Cats ranked nationally at their positions

Rivals released its final rankings for the 2022 recruiting class this week, and eight Northwestern signees were ranked among the best nationally at their positions. Here's a look at the eight star-studded incoming Wildcats.



Anto Saka, No. 14 OLB

It's not a surprise that Saka, a four-star and the highest ranked Wildcat at No. 188, is also the highest ranked at his position. Saka comes in at No. 14 among outside linebacker, though he will play a defensive end role for Northwestern. MORE: Four-star DE Anto Saka never wavered on his commitment to Northwestern



Joseph Himon, No. 22 RB

Himon, who was named the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas, is the No. 20 all-purpose running back in the nation according to Rivals. MORE: Himon brings championship pedigree to Northwestern



Kenny Soares, No. 22 ATH

Soares was a signing day surprise for the Wildcats after flipping from Colorado. He ranks No. 21 among athletes nationally and will start his career as a defensive end in Evanston. MORE: Last to be offered, first to sign: How Kenny Soares became a Wildcat



Deuce McGuire, No. 23 OG

McGuire, a Chicagoan, is a big, physical interior offensive lineman. Rivals ranked him as the No. 23 guard in the nation. MORE: OL McGuire commits to Northwestern



Reggie Fleurima, No. 31 WR

Fleurima, a four-star talent, was the first commit of the 2022 class, way back in March of last year. He is ranked as the No. 217 player overall and the No. 31 wide receiver in the nation. MORE: Northwestern's first commit is a big one: Rivals250 WR Reggie Fleurima



Nick Herzog, No. 39 OG

Herzog is ranked 39th among offensive guards in the country by Rivals, but offensive line coach Kurt Anderson thinks Herzog has the talent to play any position on the line. MORE: OL Nick Herzog commits to Northwestern



Austin Firestone, No. 42 DT

Originally offered as an offensive lineman, the versatile, athletic Firestone will start his career as a defensive tackle for the Wildcats. He comes in at No. 42 in his position group. MORE: Catching up with Austin Firestone



Braydon Brus, No. 46 OLB