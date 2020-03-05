@WildcatReport

Northwestern is in the hunt for a pair of graduate transfers who could come in and compete for the starting quarterback job for the Wildcats next season.

We weren't able to reach either Peyton Ramsey of Indiana or Jack Sears of USC, so we did the next best thing: we talked to the guys that covered them every day for the last several years.

Taylor Lehman, a writer for TheHoosier.com, and Ryan Young, publisher of TrojanSports.com, filled in the details around the statistics for Ramsey and Sears, respectively. What are their strengths and weaknesses? Why did each of them fail to earn the starting job that might have kept them at their original school? What are their chances of winning the starting job at Northwestern?

Here’s what they had to say about two QBs who could be behind the center for the Wildcats next fall.



