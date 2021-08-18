Fact or Fiction: Hunter Johnson will live up to his five-star hype

1. Hunter Johnson will finally live up to the five-star hype.

Hunter Johnson (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Remember him? The former Clemson five-star recruit was another transfer victim of Trevor Lawrence’s emergence at Dabo Swinney’s program, and he transferred closer to home to Northwestern. However, after an awful season in 2019 with more interceptions than touchdowns he barely played last season. Many expected South Carolina transfer Ryan Hilinski to win the job, but Johnson was just recently named the starter. Johnson has size and a talented arm, but I just don’t see a way he rebounds to become a first-round pick as is expected of a five-star. Heck, he needs a great year to be drafted. But Northwestern fans will be hoping I’m very wrong on this one.

*****

2. Will Levis will put up better numbers in the SEC than Emory Jones or JT Daniels.

Will Levis (AP Images)

*****

3. Tony Grimes is the best young cornerback in the ACC.

Tony Grimes (AP Images)