The redshirt junior forward tweeted that he plans to graduate in June and transfer to another school for his final year.

You could see the writing on the wall when Aaron Falzon was honored on Senior Day last Sunday, despite having a year of eligibility remaining.

Falzon may be best remembered for his remarkable shooting performance against Indiana earlier this season. He came off the bench to hit 6 of 7 3-pointers and score 21 points, leading the Wildcats to a 73-66 win.

A four-star, 6-foot-8 forward from Newton (Mass.) Mt. Hermon, Falzon was ranked No. 92 in the nation in the Class of 2015 and was one of the highest ranked recruits head coach Chris Collins brought to Evanston.

Falzon’s best season turned out to be his first, when, starting for the injured Vic Law, he averaged 8.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game as a true freshman in 2015-16.

But Falzon would be snake-bitten by injuries throughout the rest of his career. He played in just three games in his second year before undergoing knee surgery and sitting out the rest of the season as the Wildcats made their historic run to the NCAA Tournament. Last year, he tried to play through pain but clearly struggled, even though he played in 28 games and started 10.

This year was much of the same as Falzon, limited by an ankle injury, played just 17 of 32 games and averaged 3.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest.

Falzon’s departure leaves Northwestern with just seven returning players for 2019-20: seniors AJ Turner and Barret Benson; junior Anthony Gaines; sophomores Miller Kopp, Pete Nance and Ryan Greer; and redshirt freshman Ryan Young.

2019 recruits Robbie Beran, Boo Buie and Jared Jones are coming in next season, but Collins will still have three scholarship slots to fill.

The Wildcats are expected to be active in the grad transfer market in this recruiting cycle.