After snapping their 12-game losing streak against UTEP , Northwestern has their eyes set on breaking a different streak this weekend. The Wildcats travel to Durham, N.C., to play the No. 21-ranked Duke Blue Devils, who have won the last four games in the non-conference series with the Wildcats. The Blue Devils have another strong team this season under second-year head coach Mike Elko. They opened with a shocking 28-7 upset at then-No. 9 Clemson and followed it up with a 42-7 romp over Lafayette. The Wildcats enter the game as 18.5-point underdogs, and interim head coach David Braun said his team plays its best football when they're counted out. This marks the second of Northwestern's three non-conference opponents, with FCS-team Howard on the horizon for Homecoming in Week 6. Can the Wildcats win two games in a row for the first time since 2021? Can they pull off the big upset, or will their offense struggle once again on the road? We weigh in with our predictions.

Matt Shelton (2-0)

Momentum can be a funny thing and Northwestern is flying high after a big 38-7 win over UTEP, but I still think Duke makes it five games in a row. The Blue Devils have the best defense that the Wildcats have faced this season by far. They played opportunistic, bend-don't-break, defense to hold Clemson to just seven points and took care of business against Lafayette last week. Quarterback Ben Bryant has done a solid job protecting the ball, and the Wildcats stand +2 in turnover margin headed into Durham. They'll need that advantage to hold if they want to stay in this one as Duke quarterback Riley Leonard is also the best signal caller they'll face by a wide margin. He's the dual-threat prototype that has tortured Northwestern of late, posting 278 total yards and a rushing touchdown in the win over Clemson. Braun's defense has been much improved this season, especially against the run, so I think they can keep Duke's offense in check if they can avoid an early run. The Wildcats are yet to stop an opening drive this season, and they spotted Duke 21-0 leads in both of their last two matchups. I don't want to temper the excitement of the win over UTEP, but it's important to remember that the 2021 Wildcats looked equally impressive in a 35-6 win over Ohio before finishing their season 3-9. Northwestern has some wind in their sails but the Blue Devils are ranked for a reason. I think Duke opens an early lead and clings onto it the rest of the way. Fearless forecast: Duke 24, Northwestern 10



Louie Vaccher (1-1)