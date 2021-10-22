Fearless Forecast: Northwestern vs. Michigan

As a player, Pat Fitzgerald went 2-0 against Michigan, beating the Wolverines in 1995 and 1996 in two classic matchups. As a coach, however, the sledding has been much tougher. The Wildcats are just 1-8 against the Wolverines since Fitzgerald took over in 2006 and have dropped the last six in a row. Ironically, though, this lopsided series (Michigan leads 58-15-2 all-time) hasn't been that lopsided on the scoreboard. Four of the last five have been decided by one score, including three straight overtime games from 2012 to 2014, when Michigan tied the infamous M00N game with a controversial field goal. But Vegas doesn't think this will be another close one. The Wolverines, 6-0 and ranked sixth, come into this game as a 23.5-point favorite. Could another rout be in the cards for the Wildcats, who have suffered a couple already this season? Or could they win the first-ever George Jewett Trophy and upset a Michigan team looking ahead to next week's Top 10 showdown with rival Michigan State? Here are our staff's predictions.



Jared Thomas (2-2)

My take: There's a lot of meaning for this game for both teams beyond the George Jewett Trophy. For Northwestern, which has looked bad at times and good at times, it's a chance to compete in the (Big Ten) West, and a win would make the bowl picture look much, much better. For Michigan, it's a must-win: if they lose, they'll hear the "same old Michigan" narrative they've heard the last few years. They're are many more positives for Northwestern than Michigan. Northwestern needs to play with some maturity and swagger, and they need to get going early. They need to make Cade McNamara a passer and make them win with him throwing the ball. They can't allow Michigan to play to their strengths or they'll run all over them. It sounds like a tall task, especially at the Big House, but I think they can get it done. Fearless forecast: Northwestern 17 Michigan 13 Confidence level: 5 (out of 10)



Michael Fitzpatrick (3-3)

My take: Northwestern has a chance to right the ship in a big way on Saturday. In order to pull off the stunner, the running game will be key on both sides of the ball for the Wildcats. Defensively, the NU defense has to stop the run. If they don’t, this game will get ugly quickly. They’re not going to completely shut down Michigan’s offense, but they have to limit big plays and make the Wolverines grind out drives. On offense, NU has to run the ball better. Maybe that means getting Andrew Clair more involved if the offensive line isn’t opening up seams for Evan Hull to create splash plays. Whatever it takes, NU cannot ask Ryan Hilinski to throw it 40+ times and expect to have success. This offense just wasn’t built for that. If the NU defense that the world saw against Nebraska reappears in Ann Arbor, this game will be an absolute beatdown. If the defense is able to step up and play well, NU could hang around and give itself a chance. It seems unlikely, though, that the Cats’ offense has enough firepower to pull off the stunner. Fearless forecast: Michigan 27 Northwestern 16 Confidence level: 10



Matthew Shelton (4-2)

My take: If you want to do gymnastics to put the Wildcats in this game with the sixth-ranked Wolverines, you can. Michigan only beat Rutgers by seven at home, have zero ranked wins despite their 6-0 record, and might be looking past Northwestern to a matchup with fellow undefeated Michigan State next week. But I just can't join in with a clean conscience. Michigan has the sixth-most rushing yards in the country heading into Saturday at the Big House, and tons of momentum. If the Wildcats are hoping the Wolverines might be unfocused, or on cruise control, Michigan is coming off of a bye week and a scare from Nebraska. They will be ready, and quickly snuff out Northwestern's upset chances even after the Wildcats' encouraging 21-7 win over Rutgers. Fearless forecast: Michigan 34 Northwestern 14 Confidence level: 8



Louie Vaccher (4-2)