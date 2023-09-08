After a disappointing Week 1 loss to Rutgers, Northwestern looks to bounce back in their home opener against UTEP. The Wildcats opened as slight favorites but have since moved to 1.5-point underdogs, an unusual place to be as a Power Five program hosting a Group of Five opponent. This matchup marks the first time in Northwestern's 130-year history that they have played the Miners, and their first time playing a Conference USA opponent since Rice in 2011. With a road matchup looming against No. 21 Duke next week, and Minnesota and No. 7 Penn State at home afterwards, this is a major crossroads for Northwestern's season. Can the Wildcats snap their NCAA-leading 12-game losing streak? Can they snap their eight-game losing streak at Ryan Field and get their first win in more than a year? Our staff weighs in with their predictions.

Matt Shelton (1-0)

Northwestern's defensive line and linebackers were a disappointment against Rutgers as they failed to pressure Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt for almost the entire game. Fortunately UTEP seems to be a run-first program, giving Northwestern the chance to pack it in and trust their defensive backfield to cover for them. I expect with a physicality advantage, and with a game under their belts, that the defense can avoid the early miscues that enabled Rutgers to extend drives again and again. The Wildcats should be able to impose their will defensively and give the offense some shorter fields or chances off turnovers to kickstart their scoring efforts. I still have very little faith in the offensive line or offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian to sustain drives but I think that Northwestern's defense gives them a few chances that will be too good to fail. Fearless forecast: Northwestern 17, UTEP 14



Louie Vaccher (0-1)