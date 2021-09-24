Fearless Forecast: Ohio vs. Northwestern

Our staff's fearless forecasts are a good barometer of how this season has been going so far for Northwestern. Our staff pessimist, Michael Fitzpatrick, who would take Bishop Sycamore over the Wildcats, is the leader at 2-1. It's been that kind of year. Northwestern (1-2) returns home after a very disappointing road trip to Duke to take on Ohio (0-3) on Saturday (11 a.m., BTN). For the first time this season, students will be in the stands at Ryan Field. Will Northwestern finally put together a complete game and drum the Bobcats like they are supposed to and give those students something to cheer about? Or will a MAC team rise up and bite them, like they've done too many times in the past? Here are our staff's predictions.



Jared Thomas (0-1)

My take: The next opportunity is the most important opportunity. Northwestern shouldn't look back or look ahead, but focus on what's in front of them. After losing a game they shouldn't have lost and spending a week in practice with the coaches pissing them off, the Wildcats should be upset and ready to take it out on their opponents. There will be mistakes, but this game should serve as a good building block heading into the Big Ten schedule. Fearless forecast: Northwestern 30 Ohio 10 Confidence level: 7 (out of 10). This is a response game. At home. The students are back. Northwestern needs to take care of business.



Michael Fitzpatrick (2-1)

My take: Northwestern has one final chance to get back on track before heading into the bulk of Big Ten play. That chance comes in the form of the Ohio Bobcats of the MAC. Losing to MAC teams at home has become one of Northwestern’s favorite past-times. Even the ‘95 team lost to Miami of Ohio. With an uncertain quarterback situation, an offensive line that was playing poorly when healthy and is now banged up and playing even worse, and a defense that is either awful or dominant, Northwestern finds themselves in an unenviable situation heading into this game against an Ohio team who will be eager to pull off the upset and join the frustratingly long list of MAC teams to leave Ryan Field victorious. Fearless forecast: Ohio 23 Northwestern 6 Confidence level: 10. Northwestern is setting themselves up for a 2019 repeat, except without a reliable defense.



Matthew Shelton (1-2)

My take: My optimism for the Wildcats this season has all but run out after the roller coaster of the first three games. That being said, this is still an 0-3 Ohio team coming to Ryan Field. Similar to Week 2 against Indiana State, the talent difference and home field advantage should prove enough to cover the warts of this Northwestern squad. A focus on winning the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball will deliver a win over the Bobcats that isn’t pretty but will move the team back to .500. Fearless forecast: Northwestern 24 Ohio 10 Confidence level: 3.



Louie Vaccher (1-2)