Just two days after his best performance as a Wildcat, the redshirt junior wide receiver announced that he was leaving Northwestern as a graduate transfer. Fessler posted his decision on Twitter.

Fessler will graduate from Northwestern in December, so he will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-3 Fessler came into the Big Ten Championship Game with seven catches on the season. But he caught three passes for 33 yards in Saturday night's 45-24 loss to Ohio State, with two of them going for first downs.

His 17-yard grab at the Ohio State 3-yard line -- he fumbled on the play but was ruled down after replay review -- was a pivotal moment in the Wildcats' third-quarter rally. Two plays later, Northwestern scored a touchdown to pull to within three of the Buckeyes at 24-21.

Still, Fessler was an after-thought for most of the 2018 season and probably wouldn't have gotten much playing time in a crowded WR depth chart next year. He battled injuries throughout his career and made just 14 catches for 174 yards in three years in Evanston. He redshirted in 2015 and caught one pass in 2016, three in 2017 and a career-best 10 for 68 yards this season.

Fessler was a three-star prospect coming out of Erie (Pa.) Cathedral Prep in 2015.

