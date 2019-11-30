News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-30 16:56:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Fitz: 'A statement about the future of our program'

Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
@WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the media after Northwestern's 29-10 win over Illinois.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}