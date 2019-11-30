Gift A Subscription!
Join the team!
Subscribe
Gift A Subscription!
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-30 16:56:44 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Fitz: 'A statement about the future of our program'
Louie Vaccher •
WildcatReport
@WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
Head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the media after Northwestern's 29-10 win over Illinois.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}