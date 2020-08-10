WildcatReport - Fitz feels ‘horrible’ for unoffered seniors during recruiting dead period

Fitz feels ‘horrible’ for unoffered seniors during recruiting dead period
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald feels bad for recruiting prospects who can’t visit colleges right now. Especially those seniors who were hoping that their senior film might earn them a scholarship offer.
At this point, though, he just doesn’t know what he can do about it.
“It is what it is,” he said on a Zoom call with media on Friday.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all football activities in March, the NCAA imposed a recruiting dead period, cutting out all face-to-face recruiting. Coaches couldn’t visit players’ schools or homes, and players couldn’t visit college campuses.
Initially, the dead period was a temporary measure, stretching about a month, to April 15. But as the coronavirus’ impact continued wreak havoc across the country, the end date kept getting pushed. The NCAA extended it to May 31. Then June 30. Then July 31. Now it’s Aug. 31.
So not one prospect was able to take an official or unofficial visit to a college campus for most of the spring and all of the summer. Those are typically months of heavy recruiting traffic, with players visiting for spring practices, one-day camps, junior days and other recruiting-related events, such as Northwestern’s annual July barbecue.
All those opportunities to see a school’s campus and facilities, meet coaches face-to-face, hang out with players or watch a team practice were wiped out. For players, it made the biggest decision of their lives even more difficult.
Despite all those disadvantages, recruiting has been going like gangbusters. There may be more commitments nationwide right now than there ever has been in early August. Of Northwestern’s 14 current 2021 commitments, 13 of them came after the dead period was imposed. Seven of them gave Fitzgerald their verbal pledge without ever having set foot in Evanston.
With so much uncertainty around college football’s immediate future, recruits are grabbing scholarship spots while they have them. Who can blame them? At least they’ll have a place to sit when the music stops.
But it’s not those players who already have scholarship offers or have already committed that Fitzgerald feels sorry for. It’s not the rising juniors, either.
It’s the rising seniors who don’t have any offers yet and need to put down some impressive senior film to prove to college coaches that they deserve one. Those are the ones that have his sympathy.
“I feel horrible for that group,” said Fitzgerald. “Coaches understand how much of a bad deal it is for the senior class. We want to try to do everything we can for them, but we have to get our teams together and get them ready for the season first.”
Really, what can coaches do? At his point, the teams who are planning to play the 2020 season are in camp. Coaches are dealing with testing protocols and new practice procedures to keep players safe, not to mention preparing for a schedule that was just released last week. They have a lot on their plates.
“I think if you polled all the coaches across the country, we want to be with our teams,” said Fitzgerald. “We want to get our teams back, we want to coach, we want to develop.”
If the dead period remains in place and the season gets underway, Fitzgerald said that he and his staff will continue to try and bring the Northwestern campus to recruits using technology.
“We’re going to…overturn every stone and do everything we can to show prospects what we can in virtual visits,” Fitzgerald said.
The Wildcats have conducted virtual visits with all of their major targets over the last several months, and prospects have given them rave reviews. They typically include tours of the Walter Athletic Center and campus, and conversations with coaches and other staffers. Coaches also conduct Zoom calls with recruits on a regular basis.
The Wildcats have even pseudo-hosted a couple prospects who visited the campus on their own with their families over the summer, taking unescorted walks through the campus. Northwestern’s coaches, players or staffers couldn’t meet with, or even have a meal with, the visitors while they were on campus, but they did plan the visits and provide as much guidance as they could before they showed up.
Moving forward, Fitzgerald thinks that the NCAA can continue its practice of an early signing day in December, and possibly the traditional one in February. However, they may have to add one later to accommodate those states, like Illinois, who plan to play spring football this year.
Fitzgerald thinks that the NCAA should take a look at implementing another signing day, after all the states are done playing their seasons, to give those players who would otherwise fall through the cracks an opportunity to sign.
It’s the least they could do.