WildcatReport - Fitz feels ‘horrible’ for unoffered seniors during recruiting dead period

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald feels bad for recruiting prospects who can’t visit colleges right now. Especially those seniors who were hoping that their senior film might earn them a scholarship offer.

At this point, though, he just doesn’t know what he can do about it.

“It is what it is,” he said on a Zoom call with media on Friday.

When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all football activities in March, the NCAA imposed a recruiting dead period, cutting out all face-to-face recruiting. Coaches couldn’t visit players’ schools or homes, and players couldn’t visit college campuses.

Initially, the dead period was a temporary measure, stretching about a month, to April 15. But as the coronavirus’ impact continued wreak havoc across the country, the end date kept getting pushed. The NCAA extended it to May 31. Then June 30. Then July 31. Now it’s Aug. 31.

So not one prospect was able to take an official or unofficial visit to a college campus for most of the spring and all of the summer. Those are typically months of heavy recruiting traffic, with players visiting for spring practices, one-day camps, junior days and other recruiting-related events, such as Northwestern’s annual July barbecue.

All those opportunities to see a school’s campus and facilities, meet coaches face-to-face, hang out with players or watch a team practice were wiped out. For players, it made the biggest decision of their lives even more difficult.

Despite all those disadvantages, recruiting has been going like gangbusters. There may be more commitments nationwide right now than there ever has been in early August. Of Northwestern’s 14 current 2021 commitments, 13 of them came after the dead period was imposed. Seven of them gave Fitzgerald their verbal pledge without ever having set foot in Evanston.

With so much uncertainty around college football’s immediate future, recruits are grabbing scholarship spots while they have them. Who can blame them? At least they’ll have a place to sit when the music stops.

But it’s not those players who already have scholarship offers or have already committed that Fitzgerald feels sorry for. It’s not the rising juniors, either.

It’s the rising seniors who don’t have any offers yet and need to put down some impressive senior film to prove to college coaches that they deserve one. Those are the ones that have his sympathy.



