You are head coach Pat Fitzgerald and you were named the Big Ten Coach of the Year on Tuesday. As much as you’ve accomplished in your 13 years at Northwestern – you are already the school’s all-time winningest coach and have four of the school’s five bowl wins and three of its five 10-win seasons – it’s the first time you’ve ever won a coaching award. And, fittingly, it comes during the year you won a Big Ten division title for the first time and have a shot on Saturday to win your first conference crown. Not only did you win the award, but it was unanimous. Your 13 fellow coaches in the Big Ten voted you in, and even those bozos in the media elected you, so you know it had to be a no-brainer. You began the season facing new challenges. After seven straight years of the same coaching staff, you were breaking in three new coaches. Your fifth-year senior quarterback, Clayton Thorson, was recovering from a torn ACL, so you had to face months of probing questions about his status. It was less than eight months after his surgery, so you would have to start the season switching off between Thorson, the player who had started 39 straight games for you at the team’s most important position, and TJ Green, a walkon who had thrown one career pass but won the No. 2 job because he made the fewest mistakes. And, of course, your opener would be on a Thursday night at Purdue, the first time in 37 years that Northwestern would play its first game against a Big Ten foe. Just because. Somehow you made it work, switching off between the two QBs – two series for Thorson, two for Green. You jumped out to a 31-17 halftime lead and then held on for to claim a 31-27 win. After two years of slow starts, it looks like your plan to ease up in fall camp paid off with a win in a tough opener. But that turned out to be fool’s gold. Things tanked in a hurry. Still rotating quarterbacks like defensive linemen, your offense scored on the first drive against Duke and then not again in a snoozer of a 21-7 home loss. Your offensive line was in a shambles, forcing you to play five different tackles in the game, and they were unable to protect Thorson. The very next week, disaster struck. You were coasting against Akron, up 21-3 at the half, with your defense dominating. But the roof caved in during the worst half of football you’ve seen in Evanston. That fifth-year senior quarterback turned into a turnover machine in the second half, throwing two pick-6s – one a 97-yarder – and then fumbling to allow a scoop-and-score deep in your own territory. And that defense that rendered the Zips so impotent in the first half? They started coughing up big plays like a slot machine spits out quarters. When it was all over, you lost to a MAC team – a middle-of-the-road MAC team – 39-34. At home.

AP Images

You were the object of ridicule after vowing the same thing you did after the Duke game: to work hard, build competitive depth and get better as a team. And if you thought that was bad, things got much, much worse two days later. That’s when you announced that you would lose your best player, running back Jeremy Larkin. Forever. Your only dynamic weapon learned he had cervical stenosis and would have to retire from the game immediately. There goes your running game, as well as the kid who looked like he would be your Justin Jackson for the next two seasons. Still, even without a ground game, the next game brought a glimmer of hope. Facing No. 14 Michigan, you jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter. Your defense was fast and physical, and your offense made a couple big plays early. But that killer Wolverine front seven started dominating the line of scrimmage. They sacked Thorson – who played his first full game – six times, and slowly the Michigan offense chipped away at your stellar but tiring defense until they took their first lead with 4:06 left in the game. It stuck and you lost your third in a row, 20-17. It was the third time in four games your offense failed to score a point in the second half. Despite the early heroics, it was the same result. September had been a cruel month. You lost three straight home games. At the beginning of the season, you figured you would most likely be 3-1 at this point, at worse 2-2. Instead, you were 1-3. Fans were growing restless. You had won 10 games the year before, but once again it looked like you were going to follow it up with a dud – just as you had in 2013 and 2016, following your last two double-digit-win seasons. Next up was a road game at No. 20 Michigan State, the team that just happened to have the No. 1 rushing defense in the nation. You knew you couldn’t run the ball, so you transformed the offense. You would just let Thorson throw the ball all over the field. You finished with eight yards rushing – eight! – but you won the game, 29-19, because your QB threw for 373 yards and three TDs (and two INTs) and your defense just kept playing rock-solid football, even without starting strongside linebacker Nate Hall. It wasn’t your style, but if you had to sling leather all over the yard, you would. Your stalwart defense played its worst game of the season against Nebraska the following week, surrendering 482 yards and 31 points, but your offense saved the day. They went 99 yards for a touchdown in 1:50 with no timeouts to tie the game with 12 seconds left, and then you won it in overtime with a game-winner from backup kicker Drew Luckenbaugh. Think about what you accomplished. Your team rushed for 40 total yards over two games and had won them both. Walkons won player of the week awards for offense (RB Chad Hanaoka), defense (LB Chris Bergin) and special teams (Luckenbaugh). That competitive depth you talked so much about was starting to blossom. Then, in an ugly 18-15 win over Rutgers, things changed for your offense. Again. After Larkin’s retirement, you had started John Moten IV, Solomon Vault and even Drake Anderson at running back, but nothing really clicked, and Moten and Vault got hurt. So you turned to true freshman Isaiah Bowser against the Scarlet Knights. Finally, you found that spark you were looking for. The 216-pounder was a power back who ran behind his pads and moved the pile. He ran for 108 yards and both TDs against Rutgers. The offensive line, which had been so inept just weeks before, showed you that they could play physical football. The running game was back – and it’s a good thing because as it waxed, your passing game inexplicably waned. Suddenly, you were a running team, which was more your style, anyway. You would run the ball, play great defense and win that way. The very next week, you outrushed No. 20 Wisconsin – Wisconsin! – to win 31-17, the largest margin of victory over the Badgers since you played middle linebacker back in 1995. Bowser outgained Jonathan Taylor, the No. 1 rusher in the Big Ten, 117-46. Your front seven proved it could stand up to any running game.