Fitz's focus was on more than just Illinois
EVANSTON-Going 1-0 each week was the mantra for the Northwestern football team this season. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his players said some variation of that phrase to the media more often than anything else in press conferences all year.
No matter the stakes, no matter their opponent, no matter what they did the week before or who they play the week after, the Wildcats were focused on one thing and one thing only: winning their game that Saturday. It’s why they were able to rebound from a 1-3 start and win seven of their last eight games to claim the Big Ten West title.
But that goal of going 1-0 wasn’t Fitzgerald’s only focus in Saturday’s 24-16 win over Illinois at Ryan Field in the regular season finale. His goal, it seemed, was to go 2-0.
Fitzgerald wanted to beat hapless Illinois, of course. But he wanted to do it while making sure that his team had the best shot to win the Big Ten championship game next weekend in Indianapolis. He had one eye on the Land of Lincoln Trophy, and the other one on the trophy you get for winning the Big Ten championship.
Fitzgerald said as much after the game, when he talked about how he hamstrung offensive coordinator Mick McCall and defensive coordinator Mike Hanwitz in terms of what they could and couldn’t do, or who they could or couldn’t play.
“I knew we’d see a heck of a battle by them today and with a limited ability that I allowed our coordinators to have,” said Fitzgerald. “I know it might have been a closer game anyone would think.
“I thought Mick and Hank did a good job. I kind of tied their hands a little bit so to speak. But our guys played well made some good plays, we come out injury-free, and now on to obviously an amazing opportunity for our young men and program and all of our great fans.”
That’s why quarterback Clayton Thorson and running back Isaiah Bowser were on the sideline in the fourth quarter after the Wildcats built a comfortable 24-6 lead. That’s also why Fitzgerald sent backup QB TJ Green back onto the field after the Illini ripped off 10 straight fourth-quarter points to close to within one score, 24-16, with 7:57 left in the game.
He was going to stick to his plan, score and situation be damned.
“You should have heard the headphone,” said Fitzgerald, who offered a brief dramatization of what it was like to be on the coaches’ frequency on the sideline.
“‘Hey, can I?’ No.
“’What about?’ No.”
“I apologize to Mick and Hank, but to win our rivalry game with the amount of guys we had out and to what I did not allow our coordinators to do is awesome by our coaches. I’m proud of them.”
Still, with the game in jeopardy down the stretch, did Fitzgerald ever consider reinserting Thorson to just get one more score and sew up the game for good?
“One-hundred percent no,” he shot back. “A million percent no. Infinity no.”
Fitzgerald regularly talks about the importance of winning Northwestern’s only true rivalry game and said on Saturday that “it’s outstanding to beat our rivals four years in a row.” But he was only willing to go so far to clinch that win on Saturday night. He wasn’t going to play any guys who were questionable, even if they were seniors playing their last games at Ryan Field on Senior Day.
Linebacker Nate Hall didn’t play in the second half after he served his half-game suspension for targeting against Minnesota last week. Wide receiver Flynn Nagel, who tweaked his ankle last week against the Gophers, did not play, and neither did cornerback Montre Hartage, who sat out the last two games with an injury.
We don’t know if either Nagel or Hartage will be able to play against Ohio State on Saturday, but if there is any sliver of a chance, Fitzgerald didn’t want to risk it for a meaningless game against the Illini, trophy or not.
“That was the plan. I’m not commenting on anything else,” Fitzgerald said. “I felt like we could win with the personnel we had in the game.”
That statement looked to be in doubt when Illinois had the ball at the Northwestern 17-yard line with a chance to tie the game in the closing minutes. It took a Paddy Fisher interception at the NU 8-yard line with 2:30 left, and then two first downs by the offense, to make it a reality.
Fitzgerald did play a few guys we hadn’t seen in a while against the Illini. Running back John Moten IV got his first carries after missing five games with an injury, including a big 29-yard run for one of those last two crucial first downs. Safety Jared McGee and cornerback Trae Williams also made their first appearances after sitting out the two previous contests.
But those decisions weren’t about winning the game. Those moves were made to get those players reps after a layoff so that they will be ready to go next week against the Buckeyes, when all hands will be on deck.
Getting McGee, Williams and possibly Hartage back will be critical for a secondary that has been beaten up badly the last few weeks and was missing three of four starters against the Illini. The Wildcats’ defensive backfield will be tested more than any other position group against an Ohio State offense that ranks first in the Big Ten in points, yards and passing and put up an ungodly 62 points against No. 4 Michigan to clinch the Big Ten East title earlier in the day on Saturday.
“I’m fired up to take the purple down to Indy,” said Fitzgerald. “Every year our goal is to win the Big Ten West, and we’ve gotten over that hump and now we’ve got an opportunity obviously to take the team to the Rose Bowl, and if that doesn't motivate you then I don’t know what does. We know the challenge we have in front of us. We’ll focus on us and have a great week of prep and hopefully have a clean game.”
In other words, the goal will be to go 1-0 this week.