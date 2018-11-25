EVANSTON-Going 1-0 each week was the mantra for the Northwestern football team this season. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his players said some variation of that phrase to the media more often than anything else in press conferences all year.

No matter the stakes, no matter their opponent, no matter what they did the week before or who they play the week after, the Wildcats were focused on one thing and one thing only: winning their game that Saturday. It’s why they were able to rebound from a 1-3 start and win seven of their last eight games to claim the Big Ten West title.

But that goal of going 1-0 wasn’t Fitzgerald’s only focus in Saturday’s 24-16 win over Illinois at Ryan Field in the regular season finale. His goal, it seemed, was to go 2-0.

Fitzgerald wanted to beat hapless Illinois, of course. But he wanted to do it while making sure that his team had the best shot to win the Big Ten championship game next weekend in Indianapolis. He had one eye on the Land of Lincoln Trophy, and the other one on the trophy you get for winning the Big Ten championship.

Fitzgerald said as much after the game, when he talked about how he hamstrung offensive coordinator Mick McCall and defensive coordinator Mike Hanwitz in terms of what they could and couldn’t do, or who they could or couldn’t play.

“I knew we’d see a heck of a battle by them today and with a limited ability that I allowed our coordinators to have,” said Fitzgerald. “I know it might have been a closer game anyone would think.

“I thought Mick and Hank did a good job. I kind of tied their hands a little bit so to speak. But our guys played well made some good plays, we come out injury-free, and now on to obviously an amazing opportunity for our young men and program and all of our great fans.”

That’s why quarterback Clayton Thorson and running back Isaiah Bowser were on the sideline in the fourth quarter after the Wildcats built a comfortable 24-6 lead. That’s also why Fitzgerald sent backup QB TJ Green back onto the field after the Illini ripped off 10 straight fourth-quarter points to close to within one score, 24-16, with 7:57 left in the game.

He was going to stick to his plan, score and situation be damned.

“You should have heard the headphone,” said Fitzgerald, who offered a brief dramatization of what it was like to be on the coaches’ frequency on the sideline.

“‘Hey, can I?’ No.

“’What about?’ No.”

“I apologize to Mick and Hank, but to win our rivalry game with the amount of guys we had out and to what I did not allow our coordinators to do is awesome by our coaches. I’m proud of them.”

Still, with the game in jeopardy down the stretch, did Fitzgerald ever consider reinserting Thorson to just get one more score and sew up the game for good?

“One-hundred percent no,” he shot back. “A million percent no. Infinity no.”