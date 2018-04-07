EVANSTON-On a day that was supposed to be all about Northwestern’s new Ryan Fieldhouse, head coach Pat Fitzgerald may have upstaged his sparkling $270-million facility with a challenge to everyone associated with the Wildcat program delivered in an emotional rant more fitting for a halftime speech at Ryan Field.

The normally buttoned-down Fitzgerald, with Ryan Field’s palatial practice field behind him and Lake Michigan’s rolling waves in front of him, let loose with a torrent that took the media, and maybe even himself, by surprise.

The coach expressed gratitude to all of the program’s many donors and talked in glowing terms about the commitment the administration made to the Wildcat program with a facility that is now generally regarded as one of the best in the nation.

But when this reporter asked about how this changes the expectations of Northwestern football, Fitzgerald turned his attention to everyone – coaches, players and especially fans – and asked them all to get with the program. And in no uncertain terms.

“I’m going to challenge everybody that touches our program to step it up,” he said, raising his voice. “The university has stepped it up. I think we’ve stepped it up on the field. We all now need to collectively step up the program. Quit bitching, quit bellyaching, become part of the solution and let’s go, all of us.”

Fitzgerald’s three-minute tirade began with his personal expectations and ended with an emotional plea for more support, especially from fans and students on game days in the fall. It’s the kind of support Fitzgerald feels the program needs in order to reach his desired goal: bringing a national championship to Evanston.

“My expectations are to win the West and win the Big Ten every year,” he said. “That doesn’t change whether or not we’re at Trienens Hall and practicing behind the softball team or here or out of Hutchinson Field. Those expectations don’t change.

“I could quite frankly care less about what anybody else thinks. So if you all of a sudden have a different attitude because we have a new building then buy season tickets and cheer loud when we’re on defense and shut up when we’re on offense. That’s my expectation. And we’re far from where we need to be as a finished product as a program.

“And a big part of that program is everybody. It’s us, it’s me, it’s our assistant coaches, it’s our players, it’s our students, it’s our fans,” he continued, his voice continually rising. “That’s what I’m looking at now. We’re putting things in place and puzzle pieces in place. I’m looking forward to when we have 390-plus sellouts like the Sea of Red (Nebraska). We’ve got a long way to go, man.

“This is just the beginning and my hope is to continue to move this needle as hard as I possibly can in what I can do and what I can control in my role. But there’s a lot of people that need to kind of come along with us. Am I being a little bold right now? Hell yeah, I am. That’s what my expectations are. So I’d like to see people raise to mine at some point here.

“And that’s gonna happen, and we’re going to keep doing it. We’ve won 27 games over the last three years. That’s Top 15 in the country. Our attendance isn’t Top 15 in the country. Our atmosphere isn’t Top 15 in the country. We’ve got to get our students to come out and get things going. This is a together thing, all of us, so that should be our collective expectations. Mine have not changed: to win the West, win the Big Ten and have a 100-percent graduation rate puts us into the Final Four to go win a national championship. That will not change with buildings, so on and so forth.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, collectively as a program, all of us. So that’s our focus right now. This is unbelievable. This is incredible. But trust me, man, I am so fired up about where we need to go….

“That’s what I think today says. We all need to be better: me, the coaches, the players, the fans, the students, the alums. We all need to be better. This is our program and this is what we need to do.

“I’m pretty fired up about it, if you can’t tell,” he continued, amid laughter. It was obvious to all of the reporters in attendance just how passionate the coach is. “I’m serious because that’s what this is a statement of. This is a statement of a commitment from the university, and we all need to understand that and follow that lead. This has never been done before here, so I think this is a challenge on all of us, collectively.

“And I’m a big part of that. I love it. I wouldn’t want to do anything else. This is the most excited I’ve ever been. So I’m looking forward to helping our students and our fans and all our former guys and all of our donors and great supporters just to continue to raise all of our expectations.”

When he finished, there was a long pause from the media. No one saw that coming.

So this day was focused Ryan Fieldhouse, which is even more breathtaking in person than the pictures and videos posted on social media. But Fitzgerald’s fiery speech may have dropped a few more jaws than even his brand new building did.