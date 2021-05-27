Five Northwestern game times announced
Northwestern better get used to playing under the lights in 2021.
Five Wildcat kickoff times were announced on Thursday, and two of the five will be night games, including a Friday night season opener.
Northwestern will kickoff the 2021 campaign with a Big Ten matchup against Michigan State on Friday, Sept. 3, at 8 p.m. CT at Ryan Field on ESPN. It will mark the second year in a row the Wildcats opened the season with a night game, but their first Friday night contest since an October 2019 matchup against Ohio State.
The other night game will be at Nebraska, on Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m.
Here is the slate of games and TV designations known at this time. The other seven game times have yet to be announced.
Friday, Sept. 3 – Northwestern vs. Michigan State, 8 p.m. CT, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 11 – Northwestern vs. Indiana State, 11 a.m. CT, Big Ten Network
Saturday, Sept. 18 – Northwestern at Duke, 3 p.m CT, ACC Network
Saturday, Oct. 2 – Northwestern at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m. CT, TV TBD
Saturday, Oct. 16 – Northwestern vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m. CT, TV TBD (Homecoming)