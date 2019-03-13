The Wildcats play 11th-seed Illinois in the first round (approx. 8 p.m. CT) at the United Center on Wednesday night. If they win, they'll get sixth-seed Iowa in the second round on Thursday. After that...well, let's not get ahead of ourselves.

But there are still some encouraging signs that indicate the Wildcats could make some noise at the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago over the next couple days.

Yes, Northwestern is the 14th seed and finished in last place in the Big Ten. And yes, the Wildcats have also lost 11 of their last 12 games.

They beat Illinois once: Hey, when you go 4-16 in the league, drawing a team that you beat in the first round is a pretty good deal.

Northwestern beat Illinois, 68-66, in a barnburner in Evanston on Jan. 6, as A.J. Turner’s second-chance 3-pointer with 11 seconds left turned out to be the game-winner. The Cats put five players in double figures in that game: Vic Law had 13, Ryan Taylor and Turner 12 apiece, Anthony Gaines 11 and Dererk Pardon 10.

Beyond that, even the Wildcats’ 81-76 loss to Illinois on March 3 was encouraging. After a dreadful first half in which they shot 30.3 percent from the floor and a microscopic 7.9 percent from beyond the arc, Northwestern found its offensive mojo and turned in its best scoring half of the season, scoring 49 points and upping their shooting numbers to 50 and 42.0 percent, respectively. Once again, the Cats spread out their scoring, with four players (Pardon, Taylor, Miller Kopp and Turner) notching double figures.

The Cats have scored more points against Illinois (72.0 per game) than any other Big Ten team.





The offense has been better lately: Northwestern’s defense has been a rock all season, ranking third in the league while allowing 64.8 points per game. The problem has been on the other end of the floor, where the Wildcats often couldn’t throw the ball in the ocean while finishing in the Big Ten basement in scoring (65.8 ppg) and shooting (40.4 percent).

But the Cats have shown some improvement in recent games – and yes, we realize that the bar is low. Northwestern put up that 49-point half against Illinois 10 days ago and followed that up with an easy 68-50 home win over Ohio State that snapped a 12-game losing streak and gave the Wildcats their first win in 43 days. The Cats then scuffled their way to 57 points in the season-ending loss to Purdue, but Taylor missed the game, Law got hurt with more than eight minutes left and their offense still scored 32 points and shot almost 50 percent (47.8) in the second half.

NU averaged 67.0 points per game over its last three games, 6.5 points more than it averaged in Big Ten play this season.





Law and Taylor will be back: Welsh-Ryan Arena held its collective breath when Law went down with what looked to be a severe leg injury in the second half against Purdue. Carsen Edwards’ knee slammed into Law’s shin, opening up a gash and leaving NU’s leading scorer pounding the floor in pain.

Shortly after the game, however, Law tweeted that he felt fine and would be back. “To the Northwestern community, I am well and fine,” he stated. “(Few) scrapes and bruises but you can’t keep a Wildcat down. Much love to everyone!”

Taylor missed the season finale with an illness. The shooting guard who didn’t shoot very well for most of the year has hit four of his last six attempts from beyond the arc. All he has to do is hit a couple to change the complexion of the game and give NU’s often dozing offense a jolt.





Turner is on a roll: One of Northwestern’s biggest problems on offense has been the lack of a third scorer. Law and Pardon were the Cats' one-two punch, but they typically had little else. When someone stepped up to be the third leg of that scoring school – like Aaron Falzon did against Indiana, for example – the Cats often won.

Turner has been more productive on the offensive end down the stretch. He scored in double figures in each of the last three games and has shot a cumulative 48.3 percent, almost 10 percent better than his season average. He’s also coming off of maybe his best half of the season: he canned four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half to lead the Wildcats in scoring in the loss to Purdue.

If Turner isn’t that third option, Kopp is another candidate. He had a 13-point performance in the second matchup with Illinois and averaged nearly nine points over the last three games, almost double his season average.





They had Iowa beat: If Northwestern gets by Illinois on Wednesday night, Iowa awaits in the second round on Thursday. Even though the Hawkeyes are a No. 6 seed that swept Northwestern this season, they are currently reeling, having lost four games in a row.



Northwestern's 80-79 loss on Feb. 10 may have been the Wildcats' best performance of the season. Their 79 points was the most they scored in Big Ten play. The offense flowed, Law put up 24 points and they shot 51.8 percent as a team. For 37:12, they dominated the game. Then, they blew a 12-point lead in the final 2:48 to lose by one.

Still, knowing that they had that kind of success has to be encouraging to a Northwestern team that needs every edge it can get.