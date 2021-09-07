Five takeaways for Indiana State week
Coming off of a stinging opening-game loss to Michigan State, the Wildcats will try to rebound against FCS opponent Indiana State on Saturday.
Here are five takeaways from Northwestern’s press conference at the start of Week 2:
Staying focused for Indiana State
Power Five teams often have a tendency to overlook FCS opponents. Last Saturday, for example, FCS Montana stunned No. 20 Washington for an FCS school’s first win over a ranked team since 2016.
But if Northwestern starts to look past Indiana State, its FCS opponent this weekend, head coach Pat Fitzgerald has a surefire way to get them to snap back into focus.
“I’d pop on the tape from Friday night,” he said.
After a disappointing Week 1 loss to Michigan State, Indiana State provides an opportunity to get back on track, lock in and fix problems.
“When we take care of what we can control, we’ve won games,” Fitzgerald said. “When we make mistakes and gift wrap things for opponents, it makes it really difficult to beat teams. So our focus, trust me, is on us and getting better.”
Back to basics
The normally stout Northwestern defense was gashed for 511 total yards and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors for his 264-yard and four-touchdown stat line. The Wildcat program, meanwhile, didn't name a defensive player or big playmaker of the week, as it normally does.
A game like that leads a coaching staff and team to reevaluate and go back to the basics. Fitzgerald mentioned that on the first snap of the game, Walker’s 75-yard touchdown run, the Wildcats made three mistakes.
“Friday night, we miss fit on the opening play,” Fitzgerald said. “We miss a tackle, we have a MA [missed assignment] at the linebacker, you got three guys make a mistake at the point of attack that leads to an explosive play. Credit Sparty, they were able to take advantage for a touchdown.”
Veteran defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adeboware talked about the path forward for the defense as it rebuilds from Michigan State.
“I’ll just say going back to our fundamentals,” Adeboware said. “Tackling, using our hands, getting off blocks. Just simple stuff.”
Indiana State is a good opportunity for Adeboware and the Wildcats to build their defense back up and gain some momentum.
Fitzgerald proud of Hunter Johnson’s 2021 debut
There were some ball security problems at points, but Johnson logged an impressive first game this season as the starter. He flashed efficiency, arm talent and smart decision-making on the way to 283 yards and three touchdowns on 30-for-43 passing.
“I'm really proud of Hunter,” Fitzgerald said. “He's been through a lot and I thought he really had a great offseason. I think he's worked his tail off to put himself in position to be our starter and gave us, in a lot of ways, an opportunity to win that game. We had more explosive pass plays on Friday night than we had all last year.”
Wide receiver Bryce Kirtz lauded Johnson’s leadership and control under pressure.
“I feel like he did a really nice job controlling the offense,” Kirtz said. “He kept his cool out there whenever things weren't necessarily going our way.”
Kirtz and Robinson show flashes
Two positives from last week were wide receivers Kirtz and Stephon Robinson Jr. Robinson Jr. had five catches for 79 yards and a touchdown, while Kirtz finished with seven catches for 80 yards.
Fitzgerald talked about explosive plays with Johnson, two of them involved that pair: a 41-yard reception by Kirtz and a 47-yard completion to Robinson Jr., both in the first half He praised the tandem’s explosiveness and emphasized their importance going forward to the Wildcat offense.
“I thought Bryce played really well in the passing game him, he and Steph played very well in the passing game,” Fitzgerald said. “But they've got room for improvement too in other areas, and I know they'll be focused on it. But both of those guys are explosive. We got to find ways to get the ball in their hands.”
A week to reflect and remember
Fitzgerald started his press conference on a heavy note, recognizing that this week’s matchup against Indiana State will be played on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
“A special week coming up here in Evanston,” Fitzgerald said. “I think not only for us recognizing our heroes, but more importantly, throughout our country.”
“The 20-year tragic anniversary of 9/11, to play on that day, I’ll be visiting with our guys about that this week, [it] takes me back to that day.”
He continued to reflect later on in the press conference.
“I think if it's one of those days that everyone will always remember where they were, what they thought and who was impacted the touch that touched their lives,” Fitzgerald said. “You know, think about how spoiled and privileged I am. I'm a football coach, just coaching ball and thinking about my family.”
“This week makes you remember those that we lost, and those that, when tragedy hit, they didn't run from it, they ran to it. And you know, that type of resolve and response is what our country has been built on.”