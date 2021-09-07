Five takeaways for Indiana State week

Coming off of a stinging opening-game loss to Michigan State, the Wildcats will try to rebound against FCS opponent Indiana State on Saturday.

Here are five takeaways from Northwestern’s press conference at the start of Week 2:





Staying focused for Indiana State

Power Five teams often have a tendency to overlook FCS opponents. Last Saturday, for example, FCS Montana stunned No. 20 Washington for an FCS school’s first win over a ranked team since 2016.

But if Northwestern starts to look past Indiana State, its FCS opponent this weekend, head coach Pat Fitzgerald has a surefire way to get them to snap back into focus.

“I’d pop on the tape from Friday night,” he said.

After a disappointing Week 1 loss to Michigan State, Indiana State provides an opportunity to get back on track, lock in and fix problems.

“When we take care of what we can control, we’ve won games,” Fitzgerald said. “When we make mistakes and gift wrap things for opponents, it makes it really difficult to beat teams. So our focus, trust me, is on us and getting better.”





Back to basics

The normally stout Northwestern defense was gashed for 511 total yards and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors for his 264-yard and four-touchdown stat line. The Wildcat program, meanwhile, didn't name a defensive player or big playmaker of the week, as it normally does.

A game like that leads a coaching staff and team to reevaluate and go back to the basics. Fitzgerald mentioned that on the first snap of the game, Walker’s 75-yard touchdown run, the Wildcats made three mistakes.

“Friday night, we miss fit on the opening play,” Fitzgerald said. “We miss a tackle, we have a MA [missed assignment] at the linebacker, you got three guys make a mistake at the point of attack that leads to an explosive play. Credit Sparty, they were able to take advantage for a touchdown.”

Veteran defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adeboware talked about the path forward for the defense as it rebuilds from Michigan State.

“I’ll just say going back to our fundamentals,” Adeboware said. “Tackling, using our hands, getting off blocks. Just simple stuff.”

Indiana State is a good opportunity for Adeboware and the Wildcats to build their defense back up and gain some momentum.



