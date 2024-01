Gerritt Kemp is the first wide receiver offered by Northwestern in the Class of 2025.

A rangy, 6-foot-3, 180-pounder from Dacula, Ga., Kemp fits the mold of ready competitors that have drawn offers from wide receivers coach Armon Binns since he joined the staff in 2023.

"Right now, [Northwestern] is definitely in my Top 3," Kemp said. "I have a great relationship with Coach Binns and [head coach David] Braun right now, we're constantly communicating and they make me feel like Northwestern is my home."

Read more about Kemp's offer and his recruitment in this WildcatReport premium story.