Jeffery Pooler Jr. knew what he wanted for his final year of college football.

The defensive end wanted an opportunity to play and showcase the skills that he felt he didn't get a chance to over his last four years at West Virginia.

He already saw all the bells and whistles coaches pull out for recruits when he was an 18-year-old kid coming out of high school. This time, he was a grown man trying to make one last run at college football glory.

He decided to chase that dream at Northwestern. The grad transfer announced on Thursday that he will play for the Wildcats for his final year of eligibility.

Get to know the program's newest Cat in this WildcatReport profile.