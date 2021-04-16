WildcatReport - Hampton takes on new role with confidence

All-Americans Greg Newsome II and Brandon Joseph got most of the attention in Northwestern's secondary in 2020, but AJ Hampton quietly had a very good season. He totaled 26 tackles and five PBUs as a redshirt sophomore.

Newsome is preparing for the NFL Draft later this month, so Hampton will now shoulder the responsibility as the top corner for the Sky Team.

That doesn't mean that Hampton is done learning from his former teammate, though. He still talks to Newsome all the time. Their relationship started before Hampton arrived on campus as a freshman in 2018.

Newsome was actually Hampton's host on his official visit to NU during the recruiting process. During the visit, Newsome told Hampton that their only goals were going to be making it to the NFL and shutting down opposing receivers.

"That's one thing I kind of cherish about Greg; he always had that mindset that (he's) the best player on the field," Hampton said. "(That) transferred through the DBs, 'Why not us?' Play with that chip on your shoulder."

This spring practice has been an important period of transition for the back end of the Wildcat defense. In addition to Newsome, senior safety JR Pace II also decided to take his talents to the NFL, leaving Northwestern without both of its veteran leaders.

"I always used to be the young guy, so now with me being the older guy I have to realize that people are always watching me," Hampton said. "When the younger dudes come in they're like 'if he's doing something bad, it makes it acceptable for me.'

"I try to do everything perfect and be that ideal leader so it helps out the young dudes because at Northwestern we have a standard, so I really just try and follow that standard and set that tradition."

Another important transition this offseason is the move from legendary defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz to Jim O'Neil. O'Neil brings over a decade of NFL experience to Evanston, and last served as the DB coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I really love being able to pick Coach O'Neil's brain," Hampton said. "To have a defensive coordinator come from the NFL, he's been able to teach us some tips and some tricks of things you see in the NFL. The one thing that I really like about Coach O'Neil, he loves talking football, so just picking his brain that's one thing that I feel like has been an advantage for us."

Hampton said that the key to O'Neil's scheme is getting to and attacking the ball on every play. O'Neil is also "a jacked guy" in terms of energy level on the practice field, and Hampton says he is "as juicy" as he is.

That's saying something because Hampton has a megawatt personality himself, with enough energy to power the Walter Athletic Center.

Even though he isn't there, Newsome's legacy is still impacting the DB room in Evanston.

"Greg thinks he's the best at everything, no matter what it is" Hampton said. "It's just that chip on his shoulder; he takes everything personally. He wants to be the best and he wants to win.

"That's been one thing that I've been trying to transfer over to the young guys, and I'm really glad he transferred over to me. When you play with that chip on your shoulder, that 'why not me?' it really takes you to a totally different level."

Taking the top-ranked pass efficiency defense in the country in 2020 to a whole new level this season will be a challenge. But with Hampton leading the way, the sky is the limit for the Sky Team.