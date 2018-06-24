The four-star, 5-foot-10, 170-pounder from Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East already has an offer from the Wildcats and visited Evanston most recently just last week. Henning was also a teammate of four-star incoming freshman defensive end Devin O'Rourke and helped lead Lincoln Way East to the state Class 8A championship last fall.

Northwestern running back target A.J. Henning is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Illinois for 2020, according to new Rivals rankings.

Two other Northwestern targets with offers appear in the Top 10: Four-star defensive end Rylie Mills of Lake Forest is No. 3 and three-star tackle Dylan Barrett of St. Charles East anchors the rankings at No. 10.



2020 Illinois Top 10

2020 looks to be a banner year for the Land of Lincoln, according to Rivals Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt.



"Early returns on the class of 2020 look positive for several states across the Midwest region. We start in the Land of Lincoln, which has been down in recent years," writes Helmholdt in his Midwest 2020 rankings breakdown. "Promising young talents have transferred out of state and overall the talent in the Chicagoland area, which sets the tone for the state, has been lacking.

"But, 2020 is starting off with a different tone. No state has more four-stars in the first Rivals250 ranking than Illinois, which features six, led by all-purpose back A.J. Henning. Downstate also looks strong, with four-star safety Antonio Johnson leading a strong group at traditional power East St. Louis High School."

Northwestern landed five recruits from its home state in the 2018 class that just reported to campus this weekend and has three commitments so far in its 2019 class. 2020 looks to be a year the Wildcats can continue to reel in more local commits.

