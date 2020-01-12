HIGHLAND, Ill. -- The Highland Shootout featured much of the top talent from Chicago, St. Louis and all points in between but nobody's star shown brighter than Duke bound D.J. Steward who turned in an epic performance. Five-stars like Patrick Baldwin Jr. also went large during a day filled with big time outings.



STEWARD HAS EPIC OUTING

Epic. That's exactly what Duke bound shooting guard D.J. Steward's 40 point performance to lead Chicago (Ill.) Whitney Young to a come from behind victory over future ACC foe Caleb Love and St. Louis (Mo.) CBC was.

Whitney Young was starved for offense outside of Steward and three-star guard Tyler Beard for most of the night but it didn't matter because the athletic guard was everywhere and made every crucial play that needed to be made. He bombed early threes, he forced the issue in transition and he consistently got to the rim for contested finishes. It was a special performance and as clutch an outing as there has been all winter. Headed to North Carolina, Love finished with 19 points and four assists and had some impressive moments of his own. He threw down some athletic jams in transition, got to the rim and played with more aggression than he did in a viewing the night before at St. Louis (Mo.) Chaminade. Love figures to get plenty of chances to exact revenge on the next level and both these guys are deserving of McDonald's All-American nods, but on Saturday it was Steward who came away with the win and a truly memorable performance.



BALDWIN SECURES STATUS AS ONE OF 2021'S ELITE

Five-star junior Patrick Baldwin Jr. was pretty epic himself and only further secured his standing as one of 2021's truly elite prospects and a top three player in his class. Playing most of the night with the Sussex (Wisc.) Hamilton offense running directly through him at the point of attack, the 6-foot-9 Baldwin had the sold out crowd on the edge of their seats all night long thanks to a high level display of skill. For the night, Baldwin finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds and left zero question as to who the best prospect to hit the floor was. He drained deep threes, fed teammates with deft passes, controlled the glass and scored at all three levels. For good measure each and every one of his four blocks came in timely fashion. Baldwin's father is the head coach at Wisconsin-Milwaukee and he said that he has to consider playing for him because no other coach can look out for him like his father would. He's not ready to release a list yet and he's not planning any official visits but did mention that he could try to get to Duke and Northwestern and the rest of the blue bloods like Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina among many others are involved.



MORE TAKEAWAYS FROM HIGHLAND SHOOTOUT