2024 athlete Danny Inglis was one of more than 30 prospects to get invited to Northwestern's Junior Day last weekend.

In the past Northwestern has closely tailored its recruiting, opting for visits with smaller, more intimate groups. But with a new defensive coordinator, a couple new position coaches and a program to rebuild after an 1-11 season, the Wildcats are doing things differently this year.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Inglis hails from Canfield, Ohio, and was one of the few Junior Day attendees from outside of Illinois. He got the chance to see Northwestern's facilities, talk with members of the coaching staff and meet other potential Wildcats.

"It was pretty sweet overall," Inglis said about his visit.

