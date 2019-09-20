@WildcatReport

Northwestern is shooting for its fourth straight win over Michigan State on Saturday at Ryan Field. That hasn't happened since...well, it's never happened before. In fact, the current three-game streak is the Wildcats' longest since they took three straight in 1905, 1917 and 1924.

The Spartans under head coach Mark Dantonio have been a pretty consistent bunch in recent years, known primarily for their elite defense, especially against the run. This 2019 unit is no different.

We went to SpartanMag.com's Paul Konyndyk for a deep dive into Michigan State's strengths and weaknesses to see how the game might unfold.

Q. First, let’s talk about the defense. How does it compare to last year’s unit that led the Big Ten in scoring and rushing D? Just how good is this year’s crew?