@WildcatReport

Saturday will mark just the third time that Northwestern has played UNLV, and the two schools haven't met since 2001. The Runnin' Rebels don't have much of a history, either, with just one winning season since 2000.

Northwestern's fan base likely knows very little about the UNLV program. outside of these facts: Hall of Fame coach John Robinson coached there (1999-2004), former NFL QB Randall Cunningham (1982-84) played there, and former Northwestern running back Adonis Smith transferred there and played for two years (2012-13), before moving on to Arizona. That's not much.

So to get a breakdown of the Rebels team coming into Ryan Field on Saturday, we went to Rebel-Net.com publisher Thomas Parker. Here is our Q&A about the visitors from the Mountain West conference.





Q. UNLV ripped Southern Utah in Week 1, but then got drubbed by Arkansas State, 43-17, and was held to 300 yards of offense last week. What did the Red Wolves do to slow down the Rebels' running game?