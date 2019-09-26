@WildcatReport

Inside Wisconsin: Q&A with BadgerBlitz.com
No. 8 Wisconsin made a loud-and-clear statement last week when they drilled then-No. 11 Michigan 35-14. The message: the big, bad Badgers were back.The Badgers look this season much more like the t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news