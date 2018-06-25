Nick Jackson is getting close to a decision. Really close.

The three-star linebacker from Atlanta (Ga.) Lovett, who just returned from a second overnight visit to Northwestern last week, doesn’t have a timeframe for his verbal commitment, but he knows it will be coming, “pretty soon. As soon as possible.”

We caught up with Jackson, the No. 23 linebacker in the nation, to talk about his visit to Northwestern and his upcoming decision in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.