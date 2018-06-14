This much we know: new Northwestern transfer quarterback Hunter Johnson was one whale of a high school football player. He was a five-star prospect coming out of Brownsburg (Ind.) and ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the country by Rivals.

A lot less is known about his time at Clemson, however. How did he look at the college level against superior athletes? What were the reasons behind his transfer? What was he like on and off the field?

To answer those questions and more, we went to Larry Williams, a guy that covered Johnson as a beat writer for TigerIllustrated.com on a daily basis and saw him play as much as anyone not wearing an orange paw on his shirt and a whistle around his neck.

Johnson may only have been at Clemson for 16 months, but it was long enough to leave a deep impression on Williams.

“I was really impressed with what I saw,” said Williams, the writer who broke the news of Hunter’s transfer. “He can really spin it. You can see the velocity and the way the ball comes out of his hands. He’s a special quarterback.”

Johnson, who was listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds on Clemson’s roster, has a rocket arm that is plainly evident on his high school film. But Williams reminds fans that the former high school sprinter can also run very well.

“His arm is his strong suit, for sure, but he’s more than just a pocket passer,” said Williams. “He’s what you think of when you think of a quarterback in a modern spread offense: he can beat you with his arm and his legs. He’s not going to run for 1,000 yards or anything, but he can run the zone read and make defenses honor that part of his game.”

Williams tempers all of his comments with the caveat that he only saw a very small sample size of Johnson’s work. Like Northwestern, Clemson limits how much the media sees of practices. But his evaluations are colored by watching Johnson play in two spring games and in 76 snaps last regular season.

That’s enough to make Williams think that has all the tools to be successful in Evanston.

“He was only here a year, so I can’t say it authoritatively, but chances are good (for success),” said Williams. “Northwestern is getting a high-level quarterback. He’s probably the biggest transfer pickup in school history, I would imagine, based on his high school career and what coaches said while he was here.”

Johnson came in as an early enrollee in 2017 and opened eyes with his performance during spring practice that year. In the spring game, Johnson went 5-for-11 for 110 yards and a touchdown.

“He threw some really nice balls,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney after that scrimmage. “He took advantage of his opportunities and made some really nice runs, extended some plays with his legs, but put the ball where it needed to be. He had the best day today.”

Still, it wasn’t enough to supplant Kelly Bryant, who Williams says was “a veteran poised to elevate to the starting role.” Bryant, then a junior, replaced legendary Tiger QB Deshaun Watson, who led Clemson to two college football playoff berths and the national title in his final year. Bryant wound up starting every game and leading Clemson to a 12-1 record and a berth in the college football playoff, where the Tigers lost to Alabama in a semifinal.