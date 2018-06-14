Johnson 'a special quarterback'
This much we know: new Northwestern transfer quarterback Hunter Johnson was one whale of a high school football player. He was a five-star prospect coming out of Brownsburg (Ind.) and ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the country by Rivals.
A lot less is known about his time at Clemson, however. How did he look at the college level against superior athletes? What were the reasons behind his transfer? What was he like on and off the field?
To answer those questions and more, we went to Larry Williams, a guy that covered Johnson as a beat writer for TigerIllustrated.com on a daily basis and saw him play as much as anyone not wearing an orange paw on his shirt and a whistle around his neck.
Johnson may only have been at Clemson for 16 months, but it was long enough to leave a deep impression on Williams.
“I was really impressed with what I saw,” said Williams, the writer who broke the news of Hunter’s transfer. “He can really spin it. You can see the velocity and the way the ball comes out of his hands. He’s a special quarterback.”
Johnson, who was listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds on Clemson’s roster, has a rocket arm that is plainly evident on his high school film. But Williams reminds fans that the former high school sprinter can also run very well.
“His arm is his strong suit, for sure, but he’s more than just a pocket passer,” said Williams. “He’s what you think of when you think of a quarterback in a modern spread offense: he can beat you with his arm and his legs. He’s not going to run for 1,000 yards or anything, but he can run the zone read and make defenses honor that part of his game.”
Williams tempers all of his comments with the caveat that he only saw a very small sample size of Johnson’s work. Like Northwestern, Clemson limits how much the media sees of practices. But his evaluations are colored by watching Johnson play in two spring games and in 76 snaps last regular season.
That’s enough to make Williams think that has all the tools to be successful in Evanston.
“He was only here a year, so I can’t say it authoritatively, but chances are good (for success),” said Williams. “Northwestern is getting a high-level quarterback. He’s probably the biggest transfer pickup in school history, I would imagine, based on his high school career and what coaches said while he was here.”
Johnson came in as an early enrollee in 2017 and opened eyes with his performance during spring practice that year. In the spring game, Johnson went 5-for-11 for 110 yards and a touchdown.
“He threw some really nice balls,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney after that scrimmage. “He took advantage of his opportunities and made some really nice runs, extended some plays with his legs, but put the ball where it needed to be. He had the best day today.”
Still, it wasn’t enough to supplant Kelly Bryant, who Williams says was “a veteran poised to elevate to the starting role.” Bryant, then a junior, replaced legendary Tiger QB Deshaun Watson, who led Clemson to two college football playoff berths and the national title in his final year. Bryant wound up starting every game and leading Clemson to a 12-1 record and a berth in the college football playoff, where the Tigers lost to Alabama in a semifinal.
Johnson appeared in six games as a reserve and was 21-for-27 passing for 234 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception. He completed 77.8 percent of his passes and had a 167.6 pass efficiency rating. He went 5-for-5 for 42 yards and his first career touchdown against Wake Forest, but Williams thought his best game was a 61-3 win over The Citadel on Nov. 18, when Johnson was the first quarterback off the bench and went 7-for-8 for 144 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown strike to Tee Higgins.
“He really showed out against The Citadel,” he said.
By the end of the year, Williams thinks that Johnson had taken over the No. 2 job from Zerrick Cooper, a former four-star who, in an indicator of the new pecking order, transferred to Jacksonville State after the season.
Johnson’s ascension would prove to be short-lived, however. In January, yet another five-star quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, arrived at Clemson. The No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 overall recruit in the nation lived up to his billing and, by the end of spring practice, he had passed Johnson and assumed the No. 2 spot. Some observers think he may beat out Bryant by the starting job this season.
Williams says the demotion had less to do with anything that Johnson did or didn’t do. It was more about the scintillating play of Lawrence, whom Williams calls an “otherworldly” talent.
“Trevor Lawrence is off the charts,” said Williams. “Everyone sees it. He’s a different dude. Kelly Bryant will have a fight on his hands to hold onto his starting job, and he led Clemson to 12 wins and a playoff berth.”
The spring game in April is a prime example of the battle between the two five-stars. Johnson played well, going 8-for-14 for 85 yards, with one touchdown passing and one running. But Lawrence was better, finishing 11-for-15 for 122 yards and a TD.
Johnson saw the writing on the wall: he was looking at three years as Lawrence’s backup in front of him if he stayed at Clemson. Here he was, the No. 2 quarterback in the nation, and his school recruited over him the very next year with the No. 1 quarterback in the nation. So his decision to transfer didn’t come as a surprise in the northwest corner of South Carolina.
When Northwestern announced Johnson’s commitment to the Wildcats on Monday, social media exploded. Many of the comments on Twitter came from Clemson fans wishing Johnson well, and many of those spoke more about Johnson the person than Johnson the quarterback. Williams admired Johnson as much for what he showed off the field as he did on it.
“He wasn’t a self-promoter, like five-stars often are,” said Williams, who has seen his share of big-time talents at Clemson. “He was very humble in interviews and he never popped off on social media bout playing time. He lets his play speak or itself. He had the opportunity, but you never heard a bit of that.”
He added that Johnson was very involved in a local church in Clemson and “was really happy” at the school.
“He’s a super-solid person and a super player,” said Williams. “There’s not a lot of college production, but he has a load of potential with physical gifts, as well as what’s between his ears.”