Three-star 2021 athlete Calvin Johnson didn't get to do very much on his Northwestern visit earlier this week.

It's still a recruiting dead period, so he couldn't meet with coaches or players, and students weren't on campus because of winter break. Johnson and his family even had to cut the trip a day short to get in front of an oncoming snow storm.

But everything Johnson experienced during his time on campus, he liked.

"It was great!" he said by text message. "I loved everything I saw!"

We talked to the Mississippi native who Northwestern coaches think could add some much-needed explosiveness to its 2021 class.

